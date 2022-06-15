New Delhi: The OG internet browser, Internet Explorer (IE) is set to bid its final adieu to the Digi world today (June 15). Recently, Microsoft announced that it is pulling the plug for the 27 years old browser. It has now served its time. It was released in 1995 as an add on package for Windows 95 and later on the company started providing the browser free as a part of the package. Since the announcement netizens have filled the internet with tonnes of memes some of which really hit that nostalgia.Also Read - Microsoft Preparing to Shut Down Internet Explorer After 27 Years From June 15. Details Here

Netizens emotions spiral over the net

For some it is still a little hard to digest that today is the final goodbye, after all it was one of the first gateway to internet.

is Internet Explorer ever truly dead? pic.twitter.com/KQGndprUxn — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 14, 2022

Final good byes are hard.

Goodbyes are never easy. After 27 years, Microsoft will officially be shutting down Internet Explorer starting Wednesday of this week. pic.twitter.com/A8XMKIKQg1 — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) June 13, 2022

Some of the memes did actually tickle the funny bone a little.

On June 15, Internet Explorer will be phased out! When was the last time you put it to use? pic.twitter.com/gbuvmbbOrM — Wesley Sinde (@SindeWesley) June 14, 2022

*Internet explorer 11 desktop application will be retired on June 15, 2022* Me: pic.twitter.com/9aydmRXLIa — Tams. (@tahreemkhann) June 11, 2022

Reportedly, now, an age-old browser reached its zenith in 2003 with around 95 per cent usage share. With the influx of other browsers like Mozilla Firefox or Google Chrome, IE was left far behind. Unfortunately, while the world progressed at a fast pace with high technology in play, Inter Explorer could not keep up with time.

A statement released earlier by the company stated that, “the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 lies in Microsoft Edge. Not only is Microsoft Edge a quicker, more secure, and more contemporary browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it also addresses a crucial concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications.”

Eventual phasing out

With numerous bugs and outdated versions, IE took ages to function properly. And as is said, time is money, the time lag left the users frustrated and in search of other alternatives. Microsoft even discontinued new feature development for IE in 2016 in favour of their latest browser Microsoft Edge. And that’s the Internet Explore started to phase out.

Following suit, Microsoft 365 halted its support in August 17, 2021 and so did Microsoft Teams on November 2020.

In a bid to move ahead, leaving the first generation users nostalgic, it is time for Internet Explorer to call the curtains. It was a good show!