If the COVID-19 pandemic was not enough gloomy, three militants stormed a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed at least 15 people including — mothers, babies, medical workers and one police officer while a suicide bomber detonated his explosives in the province of Nangarhar. The latter incident took place about 100 miles to the east of Kabul when the security forces were scrambling in the city. Also Read - Afghanistan: 16 Dead in Kabul Attack, 24 in Funeral Bombing; India Calls Them 'Barbaric' Acts

The attack on the maternity hospital took place at 10 am on Tuesday. The suicide bombing at the funeral for a local police commander took place at night with death toll rising to 26 reportedly while still tallying on Wednesday morning. Naeem Jan Naeem, an eyewitness, told a leading news agency that the imam had just asked the 500 people present to line up for the beginning of the funeral prayer at a large field in Khewa district, when a huge blast was heard and a fire erupted in the front of the crowd. Naeem shared, “The body of Sheikh Akram was close to the explosion. There was shooting after the explosion, too — his face and his chest had shrapnel wounds. His body was wounded after he had died.” Also Read - 'Maa Tujhe Salaam': To Mothers Biologically or Emotionally, Twitter Wishes The Epitome of Love 'Happy Mother’s Day'

The sheer brutality of the attacks and pictures of blood-soaked bodies of the newborn babies gave Twitter jitters and death toll continue to stream on Wednesday morning. While one user wrote, “Highly condemnable this barbaric act. World is sleeping now because this is for Afghanistan. #kabulattack (sic)”, another tweeted, “I’m tired of writing my deepest empathy everyday. the entire Afghanistan government should be ashamed. Attacking at the maternity ward is bloody inhuman. Words cannot describe yesterday attacks. #KilledMothersWithBabies (sic)” and yet another shared, “We pray for negotiations which can reach the roots of historical conflicts in Afghanistan. We pray for a commitment to human rights by all sides and the protection of all lives. We pray for peaceful existence in Afghanistan. #EndOfHumanityInAfghanistan” Also Read - Mother's Day 2020: Google's Interactive Doodle Goes All Crafty, Allows You to Make Virtual Card And Mail it to Mommy

Check out Twitter’s heart-wrenching reactions on the news here:

Highly condemnable this barbaric act. World is sleeping now because this is for Afghanistan.

#kabulattack pic.twitter.com/CAxGeVmzcL — Jahanzaib Khan (@XPredatorSOV4x4) May 13, 2020

I’m tired of writing my deepest empathy everyday. the entire Afghanistan government should be ashamed. Attacking at the maternity ward is bloody inhuman. Words cannot describe yesterday attacks.#KilledMothersWithBabies pic.twitter.com/ilxs495Jjx — Zainullah Hadafmand (@ZainullahHadaf3) May 13, 2020

We pray for negotiations which can reach the roots of historical conflicts in Afghanistan. We pray for a commitment to human rights by all sides and the protection of all lives. We pray for peaceful existence in Afghanistan. #EndOfHumanityInAfghanistan pic.twitter.com/DA0L8WX1E6 — Abigail Garcia (@Abigail77454276) May 13, 2020

Two attacks shattered the whole #Afghanistan. -Attack on #Kabul‘s hospital, 14 innocents killed including 2 new born babies.

-Attack in Nangarhar in funeral, killed 26 & injured 68. Yet again the attackers were frm the same terror mothership- Pakistan deep state.😡#KabulAttack pic.twitter.com/sBiy9Hoc6C — Mujaid Alam Bakarwal🇮🇳 (@alam_mujaid) May 13, 2020

The Taliban claim to be waging jihad against foreigners, while making peace with the United States, but killing children and women in Afghanistan!#KilledMothersWithBabies pic.twitter.com/DvuJGhaxsc — ali danesh (@daneshafg) May 12, 2020

She must become the poster child for end of war in #Afghanistan!!..3 generations ofAfghans are born in war & killed by suicide attacks, bombings, explosions or to war-related crises such as poverty, hunger & diseases..how long before we put a value on human life n Afghanistan.. pic.twitter.com/TWYDiTnLX8 — Lina Rozbih (@LinaRozbih) May 12, 2020

the world has failed Afghanistan completely — hips may occasionally fib (@sahxra_) May 12, 2020

The most innocent citizen of Afghanistan was injured after the birth by terrorists in the maternity hospital she was born.#KilledMothersWithBabies pic.twitter.com/iHea4m6x2c — Hazara World (@HazaraWorld) May 12, 2020

Yesterday on International Nurses’ Day, terrorists attacked a maternity hospital in Afghanistan and killed nurses, women and infants. Only humans can go so low. pic.twitter.com/7k3MHk4FKQ — Devendra Singh Kaswa (@dskaswa) May 13, 2020

What can be more painful than this? These Afghan infants haven’t possibly threatened anyone’s faith and existence at all. Their bad fortune is the geopolitical importance of their land and the bloody games of devils around them. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/8YaVDgAPz2 — Ehsan Haider (@EhsanHydrBaloch) May 12, 2020

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Kabul, where both the Taliban and the IS frequently target Afghan military and security forces, as well as civilians. The Taliban denied they were involved but in a televised speech hours after the attacks, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced that Afghan security forces would no longer operate in the defensive posture taken in the wake of the peace agreement. Instead, he called on security forces to launch attacks against Taliban insurgents.

The United States and the Taliban had signed a preliminary peace agreement in February as per which the two-decade war was supposed to be brought closer to an end. Instead, the insurgents have not given up fighting and killing Afghans and have increased their attacks on citizens and public places, despite repeated calls for a cease-fire.

Our heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones in these inhuman attacks and we wish speedy recovery to those injured!