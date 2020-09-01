We have always been told to choose a profession that we love but don’t often have the courage to follow it, especially if it’s an unconventional one. However, one man didn’t care about what society thinks and left his high-paying job to do what his heart desires! Also Read - 'Real Kings of India': 2 Boys Put Band-Aids on Injured Puppy, Heartwarming Picture Wins People's Hearts

This man, whose name remains unidentified, is reportedly a software engineer by profession and has worked with reputed companies like Wipro, in the past. However, with no job satisfaction and peace in his life, he decided to open his own business and became a tea-seller.

A picture of the man's tea stall with an elaborate message explaining his decision to become a chaiwala, has gone viral on the internet.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared the picture on Twitter with a caption in Hindi which translates to, ”Where does such honesty appear in today’s time… He has told everything clearly !! ‘Engineer chaiwala’ with job satisfaction.”

आज के समय में इतनी ईमानदारी कहाँ दिखती है…सब कुछ साफ़ साफ़ बता दिया इन्होंने!!

‘इंजीनियर चायवाला’ with job satisfaction.😊 PC: SM pic.twitter.com/8Q6vvEN34S — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) August 30, 2020

Here is what it reads, “Waise toh main Software Engineer hoon. Main kayi company-on jaise Wipro mein kaam kar chuka hoon jaha paise toh milte the par sukoon nahi tha. Main hamesha se hi business karna chahta tha. Har roz mere table par chai aati this par mujhe kabhi behtareen chai nahi mili. Hamesha se hi chai ke shaukeen raha hoon. Main chahta tha ki ek laajawaab chai peene ko mile toh maine chai se hi apne business ki choti si shuruwat ki aur main ban gaya…Engineer Chaiwala.”

Apart from selling tea, he also sells three types of poha at his stall.

Many people in the comments section claimed that he belongs from Nagpur and had a lot to say about his change of profession. Many appreciated him for following his heart and doing something that he actually loves.

