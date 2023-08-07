Home

Viral

Engineer Leaves Corporate Job To Drive Cab, Now He Is Earning More; Read On

Engineer Leaves Corporate Job To Drive Cab, Now He Is Earning More; Read On

Corporate jobs are not proving to be sufficient to sustain an adequate lifestyle hence people are looking for alternate income sources. Like this engineer who gave up his job to become a cab driver.

People are looking for alternate income sources. (File)

Engineer Turns Cab Driver: With a couple of policy changes at the highest level in the past few years followed by the Covid pandemic, the economic scene is a bit on the downside. Now, corporate and other related jobs are not proving to be sufficient to sustain an adequate lifestyle, forcing people to look for alternate income sources. And going by an X post (formerly Twitter), it seems to be the new norm as the surrogate jobs are indeed getting much more money.

Trending Now

An X user, going by the handle Shweta Kukreja @ShwetaKukreja_ has shared a post on the microblogging site in which she says that an engineer who gave up his corporate job at Qualcomm is earning much more than what he would get at the American multinational corporation.

Shweta Kukreja posted: “I was in a cab yesterday and that driver was an engineer. He said he earns more from the cab driving than his corporate job at Qualcomm. 🥲”.

I was in a cab yesterday and that driver was an engineer. He said he earns more from the cab driving than his corporate job at Qualcomm. 🥲 — Shweta Kukreja (@ShwetaKukreja_) August 6, 2023

The post by Shweta has gone viral and triggered a veritable discussion on social media. There were a few who did not believe the situation as they argued that “Qualcomm’ is one of the best-paid companies in the country”.

Responding to this, some users shared their own similar experiences. Sharing a few with you.

Suman Hansada @SumanHansada: Try asking a roadside chai/suttewaala.. He might be probably earning more than the cab driver. 😆

Shweta Kukreja @ShwetaKukreja_: Absolutely agreeee

Mahima Jalan | Personal Brand Builder @MahimaJalan2: Sounds a bit impossible to me. I mean it is sad if it is true.

Shweta Kukreja @ShwetaKukreja_: People are actually earning more from cabs than the jobs. Met so many people so far who says the same thing.

vivan. @VivanVatsa: Qualcomm is a dynamic business. Wow, you just gave me and @iKyu_HQ a new business front to break down!

Shweta Kukreja @ShwetaKukreja_: Waiting….

Shivanand chavhan @shivanand_08: panipuri wala near my society earns a 3-4 lakhs a month hes just 6th passed he told me..now he has opened another stall in other place

Shweta Kukreja @ShwetaKukreja_: Thats so good! Love how India is evolving and people are not shying away from doing jobs that once were not reputed in public.

Aanshul Sadaria @AanshulSadaria: Woah. Did he tell a number? Looks like part time driver + full time engineer can be quite rewarding as well! 😮

Shweta Kukreja @ShwetaKukreja_: Haha no! I should’ve asked though. 😅

CA Mohan Goyal @FcaMohan: Uski Quality me hi kuch kami hogi

Shweta Kukreja @ShwetaKukreja_: I dont understand why being an engineer is more reputed than being a cab driver. No job is small and if he is earning good as being a cab driver,m. He must be proud.

sky bridge @necrounreal: Even a thela/redi wala earns way more than some of the so called high paying IT jobs. Lol. Many of the redi walas i hav met , have 3-4 flats and plots of land in delhi NCR. He used to say that he sells samosa, patties etc 2 do samaj sewa to the nearby IT office employees 🤣🤣

Alessio @HustlingForever: The system is f*cked up for real. I studied engineering too and still don’t know why.

Shweta Kukreja @ShwetaKukreja_: But isnt it a good thing? I mean I don’t understand why engineering has to be the most reputed job with good packages. There are 100 other things to do. Be it cab driving, chai business, and whatnot. I am just glad most people are understanding it and are not shying away from trying it out. What do you think?

Yes, tell us what you think.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES