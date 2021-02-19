Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): Don’t you hate it when a mosquito starts buzzing near your ears, the moment you plan to sleep? Well, just like us, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also had to go through this nightmare during his stay at the circuit house in Sidhi, following which the district administration had to bear the brunt of it. Due to a lot of mosquitoes in his room at the circuit house, the CM had quite a sleepless night. Not only this, when the water tank overflowed at 4 am in the morning, he himself had to get up to turn it off! Also Read - We Want to Make MP A Liquor-free State: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The incident happened on February 17, when Chouhan paid a visit to Sidhi to meet the survivors and families of the deceased of the recent bus mishap. The chief minister had to spent a night at the circuit house but his room was full of mosquitoes, and there wasn’t even a mosquito net available. When he complained about it, mosquito repellent was sprayed in his room at around 2.30 am. However, the peace didn’t last long as water started flowing from the tank at 4 in the morning. After the continuous water flow, the Chief Minister got up and shut down the motor himself.

Miffed at the unhygienic condition and negligence of the administration, the Chief Minister suspended the sub-engineer and engineer in charge of the circuit house of Sidhi.

Releasing a suspension order on Friday, Rewa divisional commissioner Rajesh Kumar Jain told HT, “Public works department (PWD) sub-engineer Babulal Gupta had been told about the stay of the VIPs in the circuit house but we received complaints of poor cleanliness, mismanagement and mosquitoes. The arrangements were not found as per protocol.”