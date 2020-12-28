New Delhi: A second-year student of Mechatronic Engineering from Sastra University in Tamil Nadu, S Riyasdeen has craved a niche for himself after designing world’s lightest satellite. Interestingly, he will become a part of NASA mission soon. Also Read - Google Celebrates The Winter Solstice & The Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn With an Animated Doodle

For his innovation, he has won Cubes in Space global design competition. The young innovator has created a 37 mm sized FEMTO satellites VISION SAT v1 and v2 with a payload of 30 mm weighing 33 gms and is now the world's lightest FEMTO satellite, the New Indian Express reported. He is a native of Karanthai in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur.

Apart from polyetherimide thermoplastic resins, the young innovator has deployed 3D printing technology to create the satellite. As per media reports, the competition was conducted by National Aeronautical Space Agency (NASA) and had 1,000 participants from 73 countries. The competition was held for students between the age of 11 and 18.

Reports suggested that the satellites are designed to record around 17 parameters with 11 sensors and VISION Sat v1 and are scheduled to be part of the SR-7 NASA Rocket Mission. The mission is likely to be launched from the Wallops Flight Facility, Virginia, USA in June next year, while Sat v2 will be part of the NASA Balloon Mission RB-6, to be launch in August 2021.

Speaking to a news daily, he stated that the satellites are named as VISON SAT v1 and v2 and both are of 37 mm in size and the payload is only around 30 mm with 33 grams weight and thus it has become the world’s lightest Femto satellites.