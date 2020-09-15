Needless to say, engineers of our country have played a monumental role in nation-building and have a role in the progress of human technology and standard of living. Every year, on September 15, the nation celebrates Engineer’s Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, the pioneering engineer of India. Also Read - 'Void in Political Sphere of Bihar And Country': Tributes Pour in For Veteran Leader Raghuvansh Singh

Notably, Bharat Ratna, M Visvesvaraya was the chief engineer responsible for the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara dam as well as the designer behind the flood protection system in Hyderabad.

Marking the occasion, many political leaders including Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman took to Twitter to pay tribute to M Visvesvaraya and acknowledge the role of engineers in building the country.

In a tweet, Shah wrote, ”Tributes to prolific engineer & statesman, Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya on his Jayanti. On #EngineersDay, I salute our talented & skilled engineers who have contributed significantly in the development of the nation. India is proud of their pioneering works all across the world.”

Here are other reactions:

Tributes to prolific engineer & statesman, Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya on his jayanti. On #EngineersDay, I salute our talented & skilled engineers who have contributed significantly in the development of nation. India is proud of their pioneering works all across the world. pic.twitter.com/kW19M5nJpW — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 15, 2020

Tributes to Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. An exemplary engineer and a great nation builder, he also played a crucial role in expanding Railway lines in parts of Southern India. Best wishes to all engineers on #EngineersDay. pic.twitter.com/9VUyPLyYNU — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 15, 2020

Tributes to legendary engineer,Bharat Ratna, Sh M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary & best wishes to all engineers on #EngineersDay.

Our engineers contribute immensely in nation building wd their ingenuity & innovations & bring abt transformational changes,leading to growth. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 15, 2020

Remembering Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya on his birthday celebrated as #EngineersDay. Extraordinary contribution to infrastructure building- during Pre & Post independence India in the Deccan, Mysore, Pune etc. Singular contribution to excellence in engineering. Inspirational. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 15, 2020

Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, more commonly known as Sir MV (15 September 1860 – 14 April 1962), was an Indian civil engineer and statesman. India celebrates engineer day on his birth anniversary. #EngineersDay2020 #GodMorningTuesday #EngineerDay #Visvesvaraya pic.twitter.com/8KJjwVp3Le — rashmi munshi (@munshi_rashmi) September 15, 2020

"Science is about knowing; engineering is about doing." This Engineers' Day, let us all rejoice in the innovation and creativity of these exhausting professionals. Humble homage to Bharat Ratna Sir M.Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary#EngineerDay #EngineersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/8x4u0tcHsg — snehil sahu (@snehilsahu26) September 15, 2020

Every year 15th September is celebrated as #EngineerDay in honor of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya(1861-1962).@IndiaPostOffice issued a #stamp on 15 Sept 1960 on his 100th Birthday. It was an exception that a postage stamp was issued on a living personality.#EngineersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/O7seyYA6i4 — Krishna Kant Sharma (@krishnakant_75) September 15, 2020

Happy #EngineersDay to all the actors, sportspersons, musicians, youtubers, stand-up comedians, authors, artists and some engineers too. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 15, 2020

#SpeakUpForEngineers

Happy Engineer’s Day to all the Engineers. Engineers are d Backbone of country.

Engineers are creater of idea and innovation.

Engineers who use skills to make nation along with self development #SpeakUpForEngineers

#EngineersDay — Graduate Engineering Students Welfare Association (@GESWA_UP) September 15, 2020

About Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya

Visvesvaraya was born on September 15, 1861, in a village called Muddenahalli in Karnataka. and studied Bachelor of Arts (BA) from the University of Madras and completed civil engineering at College of Science in Pune.

He was the chief engineer in the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Mysore and also the chief designer of the flood protection system for the city of Hyderabad. Visvesvaraya was also called the “Father of modern Mysore state” for building a strong city.

For his contributions, Visvesvaraya was knighted as a Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire (KCIE) by King George V. He received the Bharat Ratna in 1955 and breathed his last in 1962.