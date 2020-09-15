Needless to say, engineers of our country have played a monumental role in nation-building and have a role in the progress of human technology and standard of living. Every year, on September 15, the nation celebrates Engineer’s Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, the pioneering engineer of India. Also Read - 'Void in Political Sphere of Bihar And Country': Tributes Pour in For Veteran Leader Raghuvansh Singh
Notably, Bharat Ratna, M Visvesvaraya was the chief engineer responsible for the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara dam as well as the designer behind the flood protection system in Hyderabad.
Marking the occasion, many political leaders including Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman took to Twitter to pay tribute to M Visvesvaraya and acknowledge the role of engineers in building the country.
In a tweet, Shah wrote, ”Tributes to prolific engineer & statesman, Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya on his Jayanti. On #EngineersDay, I salute our talented & skilled engineers who have contributed significantly in the development of the nation. India is proud of their pioneering works all across the world.”
About Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya
Visvesvaraya was born on September 15, 1861, in a village called Muddenahalli in Karnataka. and studied Bachelor of Arts (BA) from the University of Madras and completed civil engineering at College of Science in Pune.
He was the chief engineer in the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Mysore and also the chief designer of the flood protection system for the city of Hyderabad. Visvesvaraya was also called the “Father of modern Mysore state” for building a strong city.
For his contributions, Visvesvaraya was knighted as a Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire (KCIE) by King George V. He received the Bharat Ratna in 1955 and breathed his last in 1962.
Happy Engineer’s Day to all the engineers out there for their exemplary contribution in shaping our nation.