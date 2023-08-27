Home

Viral

Watch: ‘English Professor’ Sells Momo On Lucknow Road, Sparks Internet Curiosity

Watch: ‘English Professor’ Sells Momo On Lucknow Road, Sparks Internet Curiosity

The video of the man speaking fluent English has gone viral on the internet like wildfire, confusing the netizens.

'English Professor' Sells Momo On Lucknow Road. | Photo: Instagram @lifewithdarpan

A recently surfaced video on the internet has completely bewildered netizens, sparking a strong curiosity to unravel more details and generating discussions across social media platforms. The video features a man selling momos by the roadside in Lucknow. While an idea of a man selling snacks on the streets might not seem unusual, there’s an element that caught viewers by surprise. The man presented in the video serves momos to his customers while talking in fluent English, claiming that he is an ‘English professor’. Yes, you read that correctly—an English language professor engaged in selling momos on the streets, and this surprising fact has sent the internet into a frenzy.

Trending Now

The video of the man speaking fluent English has gone viral on the internet like wildfire, confusing the netizens.

In the viral clip, the man can be seen selling momos on the roadside at a makeshift stand. The unique selling point (USP) of the snacks he offers lies in their hygiene and, of course, their delicious taste.

“Try homemade momos. You will surely like the taste. Very hygienically prepared, try once. And the moment you will eat, you will come to know the taste of the ingredients as well as the fillings inside. As I have told you, I have made the flour, the outer layering, and the shell of momos is very thin,” the man can be heard saying in the video while he plates a momo for a customer.

Watch The Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darpan Khurana (@lifewithdarpan)

The video was shared on Instagram by a page named @lifewithdarpan with the caption, “English Professor selling Homemade momos with badam ki chutney & Schezwan sause😍 || 2 ghante me bech dete hai saare momos😱”

While users lauded the man for initiating his own small business, a commenter in the section raised question on his claim of being a professor. “I’d like to address the person who originally posted this – he isn’t a professor, he’s just an ordinary person. He’s assisting his wife, and both of them are working diligently to provide quality education for their daughter. Please refrain from making negative comments. I had an encounter with this person prior to the establishment. My family and I came across him coincidentally during our Sunday evening outing,” the user shared.

The video also prompted other users to express their thoughts in the comment section.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments.

“He must be an engineer,” an Insta user joked.

“Everything is fine except those plastic container for too hot momos,” said another user.

‘Never show this to an eng hons student…i almost died,” said the third person.

“Average graduate,” said another user.

“what tragedy forced him selling momos,” a user asked.

Momo

Momo, a steamed dumpling filled with meat or vegetables, has its roots in Nepal and Tibet. However, this dish has found its place in the affections of countless Indians. Evolving into a favoured street food, it’s safe to say that you’ll spot a street vendor selling momos at practically every turn.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES