New Delhi: Bowing down to vicious bullying and trolling, jewellery brand Tanishq on Tuesday had to withdraw its ad showing an interfaith family as a section of social media accused the company of promoting ‘love jihad’ and ‘fake secularism’. Also Read - Divya Dutta Reacts To Controversial Tanishq Ad, Says 'We Were Told of Our Unity in Diversity'

The 43-second commercial, which led to the hashtag #BoycottTanishq trending on Twitter, showed a pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law in a Muslim household, as the family makes elaborate arrangements for her baby shower. Also Read - Row Over Ad: Tanishq Store Attacked by Mob In Gujarat's Gandhidham, Manager Made to Write Apology Note

One such story is of Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub’s wife Rasika Agashe, who posted an old picture of her baby shower with elaborate Hindu rituals. See the picture and the witty caption: Also Read - 'Deeply Saddened by Inadvertent Stirring of Emotions', Says Tanishq After Being Bullied Into Withdrawing Ad

Meri godbharai.. socha share kar dun.. and before crying out love jihad, lets learn about special marriage act.. pic.twitter.com/BUykrCriaC — rasika agashe (@rasikaagashe) October 14, 2020

Many others also shared similar stories and remarked how it has been an extremely beautiful experience after having an interfaith wedding

Our niece Fayiqa married Ratul,a Hindu guy recently. Fayiqa is @fuadhalim's older brothers daughter. This is how both the families celebrated an inter faith marriage in Dec 2019. Sharing my nieces blog. Must read.#TanishqEkatvam @TanishqJewelryhttps://t.co/2NsoGGO67e — Saira Shah Halim ‏‎‎سائرہ 🇮🇳 (@sairashahhalim) October 14, 2020

Say aye if you’re Indian and made a home and/or a baby with a person from another culture, Indian or otherwise. Extra points if you tell me which city you’re in. What ethnicity/religion etc doesn’t matter to me. — BookOfGenesia جينيسيا (@genesiaalves) October 13, 2020

I have 4 non Muslim bahus in my family, A Punjabi,a KP, two Bengali & 2 damads one Sindhi, one Bengali, they all love &’celebrate all their festivals & culture. My family is enriched & children truly Indian unlike fake Deshbhakt. @TanishqJewelry Respect & Naman — shahid siddiqui (@shahid_siddiqui) October 13, 2020

This is for @TanishqJewelry and #bigots who called for #BoycottTanishq and have questioned “what if” religions were changed.

So here goes, my maiden name is Zara Farooqui and I am married to Nikhil Parwal @NikZar05 since 2016. And these are our wedding pics. #TanishqAd pic.twitter.com/PV2dQScFPJ — Zara Raj Parwal (@ZParwal) October 14, 2020

My daughter married an Indian Muslim in USA, neither converted. Both mothers flew there when our first grand child arrived.Together we cooked, cleaned,entertained family/friends. At night groaning Ya Allah and He Ram, giggled and slept on hard mattresses. So there, ye bigots! https://t.co/62c4VL1ebd — Mrinal Pande (@MrinalPande1) October 14, 2020

There is a long list of soulmates like you but these #biogots won't understand meaning of #LOVE Sunil Dutt – Nargis

Atul Agnihotri – Alvira Khan

Sirish Kunder – Farah Khan

Aditya Pancholi – Zarina Wahab

Sachin Pilot – Sarah Abdullah

Sunil Shetty – Mana Quadri

and many more.. — Pravinkumar Biradar | ✋🏼 (@PravinIYC) October 15, 2020

After pulling down the ad, Tanishq in a statement said, “The idea behind the Ekavatam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective.”

“We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff,” it said further.