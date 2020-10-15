New Delhi: Bowing down to vicious bullying and trolling, jewellery brand Tanishq on Tuesday had to withdraw its ad showing an interfaith family as a section of social media accused the company of promoting ‘love jihad’ and ‘fake secularism’. Also Read - Divya Dutta Reacts To Controversial Tanishq Ad, Says 'We Were Told of Our Unity in Diversity'
The 43-second commercial, which led to the hashtag #BoycottTanishq trending on Twitter, showed a pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law in a Muslim household, as the family makes elaborate arrangements for her baby shower.
One such story is of Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub's wife Rasika Agashe, who posted an old picture of her baby shower with elaborate Hindu rituals. See the picture and the witty caption:
Many others also shared similar stories and remarked how it has been an extremely beautiful experience after having an interfaith wedding
After pulling down the ad, Tanishq in a statement said, “The idea behind the Ekavatam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective.”
“We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff,” it said further.