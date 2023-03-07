Home

Viral

Enter The Car! Man Is On Treadmill In A Gym And Front Wall Crashes Open | Watch Viral Video

Enter The Car! Man Is On Treadmill In A Gym And Front Wall Crashes Open | Watch Viral Video

So massive is the impact that the treadmill machines are pushed back while the man is flung back about 9-10 feet.

Enter The Car! Man Is On Treadmill In A Gym And Front Wall Crashes Open | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: I’m sure many of you must be waking up early to hit the road for running, walking, cycling, and other activities that work as great supplements for a healthy and fit body. It is vital that we take care of our health since it will help us in the long run. For those who are not able to go out early, the other option is going to the gymnasium where they can do different exercises according to their needs and comfort.

We have this video from inside a gymnasium where a man is on the treadmill adjusting the panel when a car enters the gym by crashing the wall in front of the man. So massive is the impact that the treadmill machines are pushed back while the man is flung back about 9-10 feet.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by Vicious Videos @ViciousVideos with the caption, “How’d your morning workout go?”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

How’d your morning workout go? pic.twitter.com/EEHkvnZ8Ml — Vicious Videos (@ViciousVideos) March 7, 2023

That was a brutal trauma in every aspect and not surprisingly, the video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you

Higg of Doom @Higg_of_Doom Replying to @ViciousVideos, “Well, time to hit the gym!”

Steve @Libretto66 Replying to @ViciousVideos, “It’s amazing how quickly she gets out of the car and shuts the door. Most people would remain in the car until they could gather themselves. She got out like she meant to park there.”

🦁🇬🇧SinghSational🇰🇪🦁 @5INGH54TION4L Replying to @ViciousVideos, “Got his heart rate going 👍🏼#Cardio 🙌🏼”

Crypto_Kane @CryptoKane10 Replying to @ViciousVideos, “And what steps out of the car…. A blonde”

Rahim Fatim @RahimFatim Replying to @ViciousVideos, “My morning workout is taking the meanest shit of my life every morning at 9:00 on the dot. I am currently feeling the burn as I type this.”

Mike @M19082021 Replying to @ViciousVideos, “Geez, the driver was so calming.”

Scott Paquette @ScottPa07808316 Replying to @ViciousVideos, “Can’t park there”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.