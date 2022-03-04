Moscow: One of the last Liberal Russian television channel TV Rain (Dozhd) has suspended its operations temporarily after being ordered to close by authorities given its broadcast coverage of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The entire staff of the news channel resigned on air, after declaring ‘no to war’ in its last telecast. Following the dramatic exit of employees, the channel closed the broadcast by playing the ‘Swan Lake’ ballet video. It was the same video that was shown on state-run TV channels in Russia when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War: 'Waiting For Special Evacuation Flights', Stranded Indians Refuse To Leave Without Pets

“We need strength to exhale and understand how to work further. We really hope that we will return to the air and continue our work,” the TV Rain (Dozhd)’s CEO, Natalia Sindeyeva, wrote on social media on Thursday. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Ukrainian Fighter Pilot Oleksandr Oksanchenko Known As 'Grey Wolf' Dies In An Air Combat - Watch Video To Know Who He Was

Also Read - Did You Forget Chernobyl Disaster: Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy Urges Russians To Protest Over Nuclear Plant Attack

Prior to that, Russia’s another remaining liberal media outlet, Ekho Moskvy radio station, was also taken off the air on Tuesday, because of government’s pressure over its coverage of the war in Ukraine.

On Thursday, the board of the radio station, which is Russia’s one of the leading news and current affairs channels, also dissoved the channel, though it appeared still to be broadcasting on YouTube on Thursday after the board’s decision was announced, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

“The Ekho Moskvy board of directors has decided by a majority of votes to liquidate the radio channel and the website of Ekho Moskvy,” Editor-in-Chief of Ekho Moskvy radio station, Alexei Venediktov said on the messaging app Telegram.

Earlier this week, Venediktov told Reuters news agency that the station would not abandon the independent editorial line that has been its hallmark for three decades, declaring. “Our editorial policies won’t change,” he said.

He took to Twitter on Thursday and reiterated his position saying, “As long as I am the editor-in-chief, the editorial policy will remain unchanged.”

Сегодня СД Эха Москвы будет решать дальнейшую судьбу радиостанции после ее отключения от эфира РКН по представлению Генпрокуратуры.

Тут моя позиция ясна для Директоров и тех, кто реально принимает решения –

Пока я главный редактор – редакционная политика останется неизменной. — Алексей Венедиктов (@aavst) March 3, 2022

In a move to gag the dissenting voices and stop the internal criticism of its action of Ukraine, Russia’s prosecutor general earlier this week ordered the country’s media watchdog to “restrict access” to the TV Rain as well as Ekho Moskvy. Authorities said the ban stems from “purposeful and systematic” posting of “information calling for extremist and violent acts”, Al Jazeera reported.

The Russian authorities also said the media outlets had been penalised for propagating “deliberately false information about the actions of Russian military personnel” in Ukraine. These actions against the independent media in Russia are latest blow to country’s rapidly waning press freedom.

Russia, which is rejecting the term invasion, is crushing the independent media on grounds on the claim that its actions launched on February 24 are not designed to occupy territory but to destroy Ukraine’s military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists – a pretext rejected by Ukraine and the West as baseless propaganda.