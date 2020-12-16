Varanasi: It’s the marriage season in India, and despite the shadow of coronavirus, a lot of weddings are taking place. And when there are weddings, there ought to be all sorts of stories! In one such instance, a wedding procession of a bridegroom who travelled from Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh to Mau for the wedding scheduled for December 10, was left flabbergasted after they failed to locate the bride and her address. There was ‘band, baaja and baarat’, but no clue of the bride! Also Read - Bride Calls Off Wedding After Being Dragged to Dance Floor by Groom's Friends

Battling the winter chill, all the relatives and family members of the groom tried to find the girl but they had to return empty handed, Times of India reported. Turns out, the family hadn’t bothered to visit the girl’s house before the wedding date.

After facing such embarrassment and disappointment, the family of the groom caught hold of the woman who had played mediator in the marriage and even held her hostage. The whole incident created a ruckus near Kotwali and the local police had to intervene in the matter.

Talking about the case, Senior sub-inspector of Kotwali police station, Shamsher Yadav, told TOI, “The groom’s family levelled serious allegations at the woman, who brought the marriage proposal. We gave them an opportunity to solve the dispute. Late Saturday, the matter was resolved and the groom’s family agreed not to lodge an FIR against the woman.”

Notably, the groom was already married to a woman, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar but she escaped to her parental home and didn’t return. After the incident, his family decided to get him remarried but seems he isn’t lucky the second time as well, as his bride-to-be is still absconding!