Amanda Gorman, a 22-year-old Los Angeles-born writer and performer, made history as she became the youngest poet to recite at a US presidential inauguration. After Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in, Gorman enthralled the audience with her powerful poem called ‘The Hill We Climb’ . Also Read - Joe Biden Takes Oath as 46th President Of The United States, Kamala Harris Says She Is 'Ready To Serve'

“Being American is more than a pride we inherit. It’s the past we step into and how we repair it,” Gorman said, in a short poem that was greeted with a hail of critical acclaim on social media.

“We will not march back to what was. We move to what shall be, a country that is bruised, but whole. Benevolent, but bold. Fierce and free.”

“While democracy can be temporarily delayed, it can never be permanently defeated,” Gorman said. “Let us leave behind a country better than the one we were left,” Gorman said. “We will raise this wounded world into a wondrous one.”

“The new dawn blooms as we free it,” said Gorman, who was named the first US National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017.

Watch the video here:

WATCH: Amanda Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, recites a poem on unity in the U.S. at #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/3sIv7DBpla — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 20, 2021

It was an extraordinary task for Gorman, the youngest by far of the poets who have read at presidential inaugurations since Kennedy invited Robert Frost in 1961, with other predecessors including Maya Angelou and Elizabeth Alexander.

As her performance went viral, netizens were in awe of her, while critical acclaim poured from across the country and the political spectrum:

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/xnYhDUzomG — L.A. Public Library (@LAPublicLibrary) January 20, 2021

Anderson Cooper to Amanda Gorman is all of us: "Wow. You're awesome." — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) January 21, 2021

As a human and American I have a massive girl crush on Amanda Gorman. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) January 21, 2021

#CelebratingAmerica amanda gorman is awesomeness today what a blessing. pic.twitter.com/X9aR8CEoXQ — Justice Nex (@justicenex) January 21, 2021

“There is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it; if only we’re brave enough to be it” – Amanda Gorman — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) January 21, 2021

“Somehow we’ve weathered and witnessed a Nation that isn’t broken, but simply unfinished.” -Amanda Gorman, The Hill We Climb — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 21, 2021

