Taking a dig on the television serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, a user wrote on Twitter, “Even scientists can’t figure out” after screengrabs from the show featuring Alka Kaushal aka Sita Choudhary and Naira Goenka played by Shivangi Joshi wearing face masks went viral. A scene shows the two ladies wearing the protective gears on screen and Twitter was left in splits. Also Read - UP Police Makes Violators Write ‘Mask Lagana Hai’ 500 Times As Punishment If Caught Without One

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and Mumbai being COVID-19 hotspot capital of India, tellevision stars are back on sets which urged the trolls to indulge in a meme fest. Another scene showed the protagonists romancing over sanitisers and protective gears.

As the screengrabs went viral, one user wrote on the micro-blogging site, “idk if it’s the masks or the fact that yeh rishta kya kehlata hai is still running that’s making me laugh (sic)”, while another wrote, “Time is the second most unstoppable force in this universe. ‘Yeh rishta kya kehlata hai’ is the first (sic)”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:

idk if it’s the masks or the fact that yeh rishta kya kehlata hai is still running that’s making me laugh https://t.co/uRPncHJltp — barney ✨ (@localdinosaur_) July 14, 2020

Time is the second most unstoppable force in this universe. ‘Yeh rishta kya kehlata hai’ is the first. — Jagrut Savani 🇮🇳 (@brownlannister) July 15, 2020

Is this what Star Plus are doing nowadays 😂😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/l67FcWR5wm — olishaan (@olishaan) July 13, 2020

Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Scientists are still figuring out the answer to this question. pic.twitter.com/lZFJRfC6Y0 — PUNNY (@Chinmoyee07) July 14, 2020

even covid-19 couldn’t end ye rishta kya kehlata hai hmm🤔 https://t.co/1qjISok3Ll — ❌ (@abnitohkabfir) July 14, 2020

Well, is this the new normal of seeing our actors perform on screen?