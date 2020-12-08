Islamabad: In an unprecedented development, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has unfollowed everyone from his Twitter account, including his first wife Jemima Goldsmith. On Monday evening, a majority of Pakistani Twitter space noticed that PM Imran Khan was no longer following anyone on Twitter from his official @ImranKhanPTI account. Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh Gets 4 Lakh New Followers on Twitter After War of Words With Kangana Ranaut

What intrigued them more is that he unfollowed Jemima Goldsmith, a film producer and his former wife too. With no explanation given, netizens were left wondering the reason behind this step.

Here is a screenshot of his Twitter account page:

Imran Khan, who had created his Twitter profile in 2010, had continued to follow his first wife Jemima Goldsmith even after parting ways with her and getting married twice.

Meanwhile, Twitterati had a field day trolling him, and came up with their own hilarious reasons. A user trolled Imran Khan and said that he might have visited his predecessor, Nawaz Sharif’s timeline only to realise he does not follow anybody. So, he must have got angry and unfollowed others.

“Imran Khan visited Nawaz Sharif’s @NawazSharifMNS Twitter timeline, realised NS does not follow anybody. Got angry that this might reflect poorly on him. Went back to his own timeline and unfollowed all his MNAs and ex-wife,” the user wrote.

Imran Khan visited Nawaz Sharif's @NawazSharifMNS twitter timeline, realised NS does not follow anybody. Got angry that this might reflect poorly on him. Went back to his own timeline and unfollowed all his MNAs and ex-wife. 😂😂😋 pic.twitter.com/RQzPUq5YAQ — باغی ™🔥 (@Blunt_Gujjar) December 7, 2020

Here are other

Khan Sahb @ImranKhanPTI, if there's one person you must never unfollow… It's Jemima the gem. — Mariam's Madness (@MaddyForLabour) December 7, 2020

Would be amazing if all those follows him will unfollow him and see how does it feel like , I don’t know about others but Friday onwards I’m unfollowing Imran Khan , the man who has no respect for his own ppl wouldn’t have respect for public – #letsunfollowimrankhan new trend — Abbasi (@abbasi76pak) December 7, 2020

Everybody knew the narcissism of @ImranKhanPTI but today he has just proved the same by unfollowing all. The message is loud snd clear. I know it all. You follow me. I follow no one. — Murtaza Solangi (@murtazasolangi) December 7, 2020

@ImranKhanPTI HOW COULD YOU UNFOLLOW JEMIMA???

How could you do this???

I mean how?

You've disappointed me khan sahab…..

Sab ko karden Beshak unfollow but how could you unfollow Jemima? 😔😔😔 — Tehreem Shabbir (@TehreemShabbir1) December 7, 2020

Depression me hoga banda — Ashish Verma (@vermaashish731) December 8, 2020

Maybe Twitter, Facebook and YouTube is shutting down in Pakistan — अभिषेक दीक्षित (@a_dixit05) December 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Imran Khan is following only two accounts from his official Instagram account. These include the verified accounts of the PTI and the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC).