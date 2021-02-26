Amid rising cases of crime in Uttar Pradesh, it seems that even police officers are not safe and are increasingly becoming target of thieves and criminals. In one such incident that exposes brazenness of criminals, robbers broke into crime branch inspector’s house in Kaili village of Kharkhauda area of Meeruta and stole valuables worth lakhs of rupees. Also Read - Armed With Assault Rifles, Robbers Storm Brazil Bank in 'Money Heist' Alike Attempt

According to a report by Hindi daily Hindustan, the inspector’s name is Sarita Tyagi and she is posted in the Shamli district. The incident happened on Monday night i.e February 22, when thieves broke into the house and decamped with valuables worth lakhs of rupees. The robbers reportedly took away a scooter, tubewell engine, wheat and other valuables. Notably, the inspector’s house was shut for the last 10 months.

After the incident, Sarita filed a written complaint at the police station, however SHO Rishipal Malik said he is yet to receive a complaint.

In a similar incident on February 9, robbers robbed husband of a woman IAS officer in Meerut district. The victim identified as Saurabh Bansal was targeted by robbers when he was out for an evening walk in the Meerut cantonment area.The police scanned CCTV footage of the area but weren’t able to gather any clue.

Such incidents only embolden the criminals more and serious action needs to be taken to ensure safety of citizens.