This Video Of Murmura Being Made Will Leave Every Bhelpuri Lover Grossed Out

The video revealed the making of the snack in a factory using some not-so-ideal methods.

Food blogger Amar Sirohi shared the clip on his Instagram page.

There has always been a craze in town for the go-to munchie puffed rice, which is often called ‘Murmure’. If not consumed raw, you must have relished it in the form of bhelpuri. But, this viral video will make you regret any time you have ever consumed the snack to fulfil your cravings. Recently, a video that showcases the making of puffed rice in a factory went viral, disappointing food lovers. The clip revealed the making of the snack in a factory using some not-so-ideal methods.

Food blogger Amar Sirohi shared a clip on his Instagram page foodie_incarnate. The video depicts the process of producing Murmure from scratch. The utterly appalling clip displayed an unhygienic scenario where a factory worker can be seen washing rice. As the video proceeds, we see the worker remove excess starch by soaking the rice in water and then, mashing it with his legs. After the rice is piled up, he then goes on to add salt into the mix. The worker doesn’t stop here. He mixes the ingredients with his legs. Later, the rice kernels are fed into a machine turning it into fluffy, puffed rice.

The video garnered more than 52,000 likes. Instagram users were disturbed to see the extremely unhygienic approach for making puffed rice. Expressing concern over the same, one user wrote, “Why do you do this guys…?? I can’t unsee this. I love Bhelpuri.”

Another resorted to a humorous approach for taking a dig at the worker and commented, “Hygiene left the chat.”

Meanwhile, one individual remarked, “Every time I see this kind of video I literally stop eating that stuff.”

One Instagram user also suggested the admin not to post such videos saying that he will be left with nothing to eat.” He said, “Bhai tu ye videos banana band kr de warna khane ke liye kuch bachega hi nahi [Stop making such videos, or we will be left with nothing to eat]”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amar Sirohi (@foodie_incarnate)



Previously, photos of a cloud kitchen in Bengaluru with unhygienic conditions had left users disgusted. A Reddit user dropped some photos on the app and said that they saw a man putting a momo piece back into the steamer after it fell on the dirty floor.

