Why’s everyone sharing pictures from 2016, real reason will surprise you, check list of celebrities who have joined the viral trend

Whys everyone sharing pictures from 2016, real reason will surprise you, check list of celebrities who have joined the viral trend

Not just the pre-algorithm era, but many people believe that Donald Trump became the President of the United States in 2017, and the era before was more stable.

Viral news: You must have come across a thousand posts by now on social media in which people are sharing their throwback pictures from 2016. Not just common people, but the trend is also making rounds among celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday. When everyone’s talking about ‘2026 is the new 2016,’ it has also sparked curiosity among the users. The viral trend shows people sharing their 2016 pictures, which are grainy, have common Snapchat filters, and were taken with low-megapixel devices.

If you’re still wondering, “Why’s everyone suddenly sharing pictures from 2016?” We’re here to answer your curiosity. People are sharing the low-quality pictures in a reminiscence of how they were spending life in the year 2016. With some sharing their best 2016 moments, many are uploading their pictures in the then-trending filters that were mostly grainy.

The phrase started to originate in December 2025 and spread widely in January 2026. The trend got fueled by TikTok and has now spread to other platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

Not just the pre-algorithm era, but many people believe that Donald Trump became the President of the United States in 2017, and the era before was more stable. To celebrate 2016, people are sharing their moments.

Celebrities who became part of the trend

Priyanka Chopra joined the trend with the caption, “The one where everything happened all at once. 2016.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Kareena Kapoor Khan hopped onto the trend with the caption, “The year of the bump.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Ananya Pandey shared the throwback post with the caption, “2016 was really it man.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

Khushi Kapoor shared the pictures and wrote, “I was definitely way cooler in 2016.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushikapoor)

Tamannaah Bhatia joined the trend and explained all ten pictures in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Sonam Kapoor shared 2016 pictures with the caption, “Throwback to 2016, release of Neerja…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

