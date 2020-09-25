We can’t emphasise just how weird the year 2020 is! In another piece of bizarre news, a factory in Vietnam was busted last week for planning to recycle and resell more than 300,000 used condoms. Also Read - 'Chances of Unwanted Pregnancies': Bihar Health Dept Distributes Condoms Among Migrant Workers

Market inspectors in the Binh Duong province raided a factory near Ho Chi Minh City, where they discovered used condoms ready for sale, wrapped in brand-less packaging, according to a Vietnam Express report.

When questioned, owner of the factory, a 34-year-old woman, confessed that they bought the used condoms from an unidentidied man in the province. Shockingly, those used condoms were washed, reshaped and packed into plastic packages, and thousands of them were already sold to customers.

Police detects condom recycling facility in southern Vietnam https://t.co/1NbI130lfm — Vietnam Insider (@InsiderVietnam) September 22, 2020

It is still not clear how many such reused condoms have already been resold in the market.

Health officials say such condoms pose an extreme health risk to users. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also warned that a condom should never be reused, even if it’s been washed.

“Incorrect use, such as reusing a condom or using more than one at a time, diminishes the protective effect of condoms by leading to condom breakage, slippage, or leakage,” Elizabeth Torrone, an epidemiologist at the CDC’s Division of STD Prevention, previously told Buzzfeed.