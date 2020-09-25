A new music video titled ‘Robinhood of Bihar’ and featuring former Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey has created quite a buzz on the internet. Also Read - Will Enter Politics Only if People of My Home District Want it, Says Bihar EX-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

The music video titled 'Robinhood Bihar Ke' stars Pandey along with Deepak Thakur, singer, lyricist and composer of the song. A former Bigg Boss contestant, Thakur is best known for his number from the film "Gangs of Wasseypur" and belongs to Muzaffarpur district in the state.

The song was released on Sunday, September 20 on Deepak Thakur's YouTube channel 'DT Production', which has over two lakh subscribers. But amid rising controversy on the contents of the video, Thakur has deleted it from his channel. However, it is still available on different social media platforms after being shared thousands of times since its release.

Former Bihar DGP #GupteshwarPandey in his new avatar! A music video on him released mins after his VRS was approved calls him “Robinhood Bihar ke” and “Janta ka Hero.” pic.twitter.com/XrVNaZHkau — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) September 23, 2020

Deepak Thakur had earlier shared a poster of the song on his Twitter account that showed Pandey seated on a couch with Thakur standing right behind him.

A 1987-batch IPS officer, Pandey on Tuesday took voluntary retirement from service, triggering speculation that he could contest the upcoming Assembly elections in the state that will go to polls in October-November.

Pandey’s request for VRS has been approved by Governor Phagu Chauhan. Pandey will contest polls from Buxar and has reportedly been assured a ticket from the BJP, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Earlier in 2009, Pandey had sought premature retirement to contest the Lok Sabha elections but the state government denied him VRS and reinstated him in the service.

Pandey joined Twitter in April this year and has more than 2.62 lakh followers.

Gupteshwar Pandey, 59, was born in Geruabandh village of Buxar district in Bihar. He is an alumnus of Patna University.