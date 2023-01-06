Ex-Microsoft Executive Attends Meeting While Getting Haircut At Salon. Internet Is Furious

New Delhi: Former Microsoft executive Tanay Pratap was called out on social media for attending a meeting while getting a haircut at a salon. Pratap, who is the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Invact Metaversity, shared a photo on Twitter where was seen getting a haircut while attending a meeting.

“Peak productivity unlocked today. Took meeting while getting a haircut. The staff were the sweetest to stop music while I took the meeting. Startups are not for everyone. The only time you get when you’re not working is while you’re sleeping,” Pratap captioned the post.

Pratap’s post went instantly viral on Twitter which garnered 154,000 views. However, he was trolled massively where many called him “attenten seeker”.

Peak productivity unlocked today. Took meeting while getting a haircut. The staff were the sweetest to stop music while I took the meeting. Startups are not for everyone. The only time you get when you’re not working is while you’re sleeping. pic.twitter.com/RnPXQq8gXP — Tanay Pratap (@tanaypratap) January 4, 2023

Reacting to the post, a user commented, “This is the opposite of “productivity”- if you are unable to manage your time to the extent of not being able for take a haircut like a normal person that tells me that you’re being inefficient.”

“But why have a haircut in the first place? Grow the hair long, and save that time for the startup. Have the haircut once a year, while you are alseep so that startup time is increased,” another user said.