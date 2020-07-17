49-year-old Canadian-Chinese Yuan Liping, has become a multi-billionaire and Canada’s third-richest woman after divorcing 56-year-old business magnate Du Weimin, who is dubbed the ‘vaccine emperor’ of China. Also Read - China's Richest Woman Yang Huiyan is Second Only to Jeff Bezos in Growing Fortune

As per a Bloomberg report, this was one of the most expensive divorces in the history of Asia. During the divorce settlement, Weimin, the chairman of Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., transferred 161.3 million shares of the vaccine maker to his ex-wife, Yuan Liping, instantly making her one of the richest women in China.

Notably, Kangtai is currently in the process of developing a vaccine to fight the coronavirus and the shares of the company has surged more than 60% over the past month. With this, Yuan has made it into the list of world’s 500 richest people, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Yuan who holds a Canadian passport and resides in Shenzhen reportedly keeps a low profile. She served as a director of Kangtai between May 2011 and August 2018 and now serves as the current vice general manager of subsidiary Beijing Minhai Biotechnology.

The most expensive divorce in history is from Amazon.com Inc.’s founder Jeff Bezos. With a fortune of $48 billion, his ex-wife, MacKenzie Bezos, is now the world’s fourth-richest woman after she received 4% in the world’s largest online retailer.