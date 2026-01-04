Home

EXPLAINER: Why has DGCA imposed ban on use of power banks on flights?

New Delhi: Strict rules have been implemented regarding power banks and devices with lithium batteries on flights. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has banned the use of power banks for charging phones or other devices during flights. This step was taken by the DGCA after several incidents of fires caused by power banks were reported worldwide.

Passengers Not Allowed To Charge Devices With Power Banks

According to existing aviation safety guidelines, power banks are only allowed in cabin baggage, not in checked-in luggage. However, passengers are not allowed to charge devices with power banks during the flight. Airlines have now started reminding passengers about this restriction through boarding announcements and in-flight briefings. The DGCA may take even stricter measures in the future. It is believed that this will make air travel safer.

How Are Power Banks Becoming A Threat?

The DGCA issued an advisory regarding power banks last November. It stated that power banks and spare batteries would only be allowed in hand luggage. They cannot be placed in the overhead compartment. The reason given was the risk of fire, and that it becomes difficult to control a fire once it starts. It is said that lithium batteries catch fire very quickly because they contain a very high amount of energy. Aviation safety experts say that even a small battery fire inside the aircraft cabin can spread rapidly, so prevention is crucial. Power banks, portable chargers, and lithium batteries can cause fires.

DGCA Issues Circular

A circular issued by the DGCA states, “The widespread use of lithium batteries in various rechargeable devices has led to an increase in the carriage of lithium batteries on flights. Power banks, portable chargers, and similar devices containing lithium batteries can cause fires and pose a fire hazard on board aircraft. Several incidents of fires on flights have occurred worldwide due to this reason.

“Lithium batteries stored in overhead compartments or inside carry-on baggage may be concealed, difficult to access, or not easily monitored by passengers or crew members. This can delay the detection of and response to smoke or fire, thereby increasing the risk to flight safety.”

