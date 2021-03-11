New Delhi: In an unfaltering commitment to duty, a Delhi Police constable, despite being shot in the leg by two bike-borne criminals, managed to nab both of them near the BRT corridor in Delhi’s Defence Colony. The incident happened on Wednesday morning when Constable Naveen from the Defence Colony police station, who was coming from the BRT side towards the police station, spotted a bike without a number plate and started chasing it. He also gave a call to constable Manish, asking him to cordon off the area. Also Read - Even Police Not Safe: Robbers Break Into Crime Branch Inspector's House in Meerut, Steal Valuables Worth Lakhs

Manish almost nabbed the suspect pillion rider, but the latter took out a country made firearm and opened fire, injuring Naveen in the process. After firing at him, when the miscreants tried to escape, Manish entered the service lane and immediately hit the duo with his bike. In the impact, both the suspects fell down and were overpowered. Also Read - MP Bus Accident: Who is Shivrani Lonia, The Brave Girl Who Jumped Into Sidhi Canal & Saved 2 Lives?

“The suspects opened fire on Naveen who sustained a bullet injury in his leg. But both Manish and Naveen managed to overpower the two suspects and recovered the pistol from the criminals,” said Atul Thakur, DCP, South Delhi. Also Read - UP Woman Pushed Infront of a Speeding Truck by Mobile Snatcher, She Bravely Chases & Catches Him

The suspects have been identified as Dharmender and Navdeep. On interrogation, the accused have disclosed about committing robberies and snatching. They had come to the Defence Colony area with the intention of snatching and committing robberies.

The act of bravery has gone viral on social media, with many calling the constable as a ‘hero’.

(With IANS inputs)