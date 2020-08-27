Taking his obsession to an extreme and dangerous level, a tattoo addict in Germany has spent over £6,000 (Rs 5.85 lakh) on body modifications. That includes him having his ears removed to make his head look like a skull! Also Read - This UK Man Has Been Tattooing Himself Every Day Since Lockdown Began, Check Out His Tattoos

The 39-year-old artist named Sandro, known as ‘Mr Skull Face’ has undergone 17 body modifications including forehead implants, forearm implants, back of the hand implants, and under the skin payment implant and tongue splitting, as per a Mirror report.

His ears were removed in 2019, and now he keeps them in a jar.

Despite people being horrified and calling him ‘sick’, ‘disturbed’ and ‘crazy’, Sandro says that his transformed appearance has made him more confident. He says that his decision to change his body in such drastic ways comes from the heart as opposed to any desire to look cool.

”If people stare I really don’t care. If someone says something like ‘you are a sick old man’ then I will answer with ‘thank you for the compliment. Negative comments go in one side and out the other. It has strengthened my self-confidence above all,” he told The Sun.

However, his extreme choices and appearance has impacted his job and romantic prospects, as he is currently unemployed and single.

And he’s not done yet! He is now planning to have the tip of his nose cut off and his eyeballs tattooed.