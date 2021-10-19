Viral News: Popular clothing brand Fabindia has removed an ad promoting their new collection for Diwali from their Twitter handle after facing heavy criticism and trolling on social media. The company was accused of “defacing” the Hindu festival of Diwali by terming it Jashn-e-Riwaaz. A large number of users slammed the brand for unnecessarily uplifting secularism and Muslim ideologies in a Hindu festival.Also Read - Diwali 2021 Decoration Tips: Easy Ways to Make You Home Look Bright, And Happy

What was in the controversial tweet?

Fabindia posted a promotional tweet depicting models wearing their new Diwali 2021 collection. "As we welcome the festival of love and light, Jashn-e-Riwaaz by Fabindia is a collection that beautifully pays homage to Indian culture," reads the caption of the post that has now been deleted.

The tweet was promptly removed after #BoycottFabIndia started trending on Twitter rigorously. BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya was among the first to slam the ad in a post on Twitter.

Deepavali is not Jash-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out. And brands like @FabindiaNews must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures. https://t.co/uCmEBpGqsc — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) October 18, 2021

‘Culturally inappropriate’

The tweet was bashed by several sections of social media as “culturally inappropriate”. While several users pointed out that a simple ‘Diwali’ or ‘Deepavali’ in the description would have been enough for promotion, others expressed that there was no need to deconstruct the Hindu festival and infuse secularism in it. Some even put forth the fact that Hindu festivals bear the same significance as Muslim and Christian ones and amalgamating them was nothing short of disrespecting the particular religion.

Deepavali is not Jash-e-Riwaaz…Period!!!

Seems like Fab India has done this deliberately to hurt Hindu Sentiment. #BoycottFabIndia pic.twitter.com/oczgyUlmIF — Rajkumar MLA (@rajkumarmla1) October 18, 2021

Many known personalities and politicians registered grievances against the ad, prompting Fabindia to take down the tweet sooner than later. Some users went on to say that they won’t be shopping from the brand anymore.

Here are some of the reactions that went viral:

Wow @FabindiaNews great job at de-Hinduising Deepawali! Call it a ‘festival of love and light’, title the collection ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’, take Bindis off foreheads of models but expect Hindus to buy your overpriced, mass produced products in the name of ‘homage to Indian culture’! https://t.co/S47g1ArUbB — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) October 18, 2021

#BoycottFabIndia Diwali is jashn e Riwaaz?

Let celebrate Jashn e drop sales. #Jashn_E_Drop_Sale_FabIndia pic.twitter.com/SIw7ekONPX — Kaushik Rajgor (@KaushikRajgor12) October 18, 2021

Clothing brand Fabindia gets slammed for branding Diwali ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Yet another attempt of forceful cultural appropriation of Hindu festivals #BoycottFabIndia pic.twitter.com/priicni6Sd — Guruprasad Gowda (@Gp_hjs) October 18, 2021

Our festival is Diwali but

according to @FabindiaNews Diwali is called Jashn-e-Riwaaz.

So #BoycottFabIndia Now.

As if they have 3rd class collection pic.twitter.com/eHhSVwBjch — Vandana Gupta 🇮🇳 (@im_vandy) October 18, 2021