Unless you have been living under a rock, you must have heard about a brand new reality series on Netflix that is creating all the buzz on social media. Yes, we are talking about ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ that offers an insider’s views on what is it like to be a wife of a celebrity. The show features actors Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey’s wife Bhavana Pandey, and Samir Soni’s wife and former actress Neelam Kothari. Also Read - Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Twitter Review: Netflix’s Show Gets Mixed Reactions from Twitterati

During the show, it was revealed that Seema and Sohail are apparently not living under the same roof after 22 years of marriage. The season’s first episode shows Sohail entering Seema’s home after which she can be heard saying “So Sohail came over” suggesting that the two are probably not residing together. In another episode, Seema says, ”I don’t see enough of him. He stays with his dad, and he comes here and sleeps. It’s one of the most annoying things about Nirvaan”, further fuelling rumours of the couple being in an ‘open marriage’ or rather an ‘unconventional marriage’.

The revelation has now became a major point of discussion on Twitter, and netizens are curious to know why is the couple not staying together despite being married. Is there ‘trouble in paradise’ or just another modern version of marriage?

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Seema says she isn’t having a conventional marriage with Sohail. What’s a conventional marriage? Truly curious — Sneha (@FlirtingKaapi) November 27, 2020

Seema and Sohail? some context on this, she did say it’s unconventional so I’m guessing they haven’t split but just live apart? https://t.co/dXp0e10eH4 — Trip Ups and Trips Out (@tripupstripsout) November 28, 2020

Are Sohail and Seema separated? I’m so confused at this over explanation… — Mashal Waqar 🌈✨✨ (@arlery) November 27, 2020

Many Twitter users are wondering if it’s right to call her a Bollywood wife’ in case they are separated. One user asked, “Isn’t the show suppose to be About Bollywood wives how come Seema khan and Sohail Khan not living together? Isn’t that what husband and wife are supposed to do?”

Isn't they show suppose to be About Bollywood wives how come seema khan and Sohail Khan not living together? Isn't that what husband and wife's supposed to do? — S. Singh (@BronxsinghShoba) November 28, 2020

In the past too, on multiple occasions, it was reported that their marriage has hit a rough patch, but nothing conclusive came out of it.

Commenting on their current unconventional marriage, Seema said during the show, ”We have the most amazing family. Sohail is the most amazing father. He has been amazing since my kids were born. I love him, I always will. We have a great relationship. It’s just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day.”