A brand new reality series which debuted on Netflix on November 27, called ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ has taken social media by storm, offering an insider’s views on what is it like to be a wife of a celebrity. Among the many revelations on the show, one interesting information that has emerged is the fact that actress Janhvi Kapoor was wished by none other than global influencer Kylie Jenner on her birthday. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles In A Classic Yellow Saree By Manish Malhotra, See PICS

One of the episodes shows Janhvi having lunch with Maheep and her daughter Shanaya Kapoor during which she reveals that popular American media personality Kylie Jenner wished her on her birthday. When Maheep Kapoor asks Janhvi about the birthday wish from Kylie, the actress pulls out a video as proof.

“Hey Janhvi, it’s Kylie! We love you,” Kylie says in the video and blows her a kiss. The three women also blow kisses like Kylie but fans want to know, why didn’t Janhvi ever reveal that she got a birthday wish from Kylie?

Soon after the video emerged, fans of Janhvi were in total disbelief at the fact that Kylie sent a personal video to the Dhadak actress on her birthday and wondered why the actress didn’t share the exciting news with them. However, many are in fact applauding Janhvi for not showing off the video or making a fuss about it.

One user wrote, ”Was watching the fabulous lives of Bollywood wives and you’re telling me Kylie wished Janhvi on her birthday???”

Others are curious to find out how the two are friends:

The show features actors Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey’s wife Bhavana Pandey, and Samir Soni’s wife and former actress Neelam Kothari. The show even has a cameo from Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Meanwhile, Janhvi whose last movie was Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, will next be seen in Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao.