What Will Happen To Your Facebook Account After You Die? Read Here

The new age assets are the social media platforms like Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook.

Facebook offers you the option to completely delete your account after you die.

Facebook Account: There was a time when people would draft their wills and get them registered with the court so that after their death the heirs and the inheritors get their legal and rightful due.

Times have changed and changed drastically. Now people are having assets other than the worldly, material ones which can be felt physically. The new age assets are the social media platforms like Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook. Their users are very much attached to them and regularly browse them. They share a lot of information, personal and otherwise.

So how to make sure that the information and every other content and detail are managed after their death?

At least the Meta-owned platform Facebook has taken a few measures.

Facebook offers you the option to completely delete your account after you die. It removes all the information from the platform. Facebook’s dedicated page on this matter states, “You can choose to have your account permanently deleted should you pass away. This means that when someone lets us know that you’ve passed away, all of your messages, photos, posts, comments, reactions, and info will be immediately and permanently removed from Facebook. Your main profile and any additional Facebook profiles will also be deleted,” reports news18.com.

It further says that Facebook offers another option where users can opt for a “memorialised profile”. In this, your page would be transformed into a tribute managed by a designated “legacy contact.”

“Memorialised profiles are a place for friends and family to gather and share memories after a person has passed away.” The word “remembering” will be added to the profile, allowing friends to share their own memories (subject to privacy settings), and the content shared on the memorialised profile will be visible only to the intended audience. Importantly, no one can log into the profile, and it will not appear in suggestions for “people you may know,” explains Facebook.

If no legacy contact has been appointed, the memorial page cannot be altered. Facebook advises friends and family to consider creating a group as an alternative space for sharing memories.

