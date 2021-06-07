New Delhi: 39-year-old man who shared a live video of harming himself on Facebook was saved by the swift intervention of Delhi Police after it was alerted by a call from an office of the social media giant thousands of kilometers away in the US, officials said on Saturday. On Thursday night, one Shohan Lal (name changed), a resident of Dwarka in West Delhi, inflicted multiple deep cuts on his hand following an altercation with neighbours. Also Read - Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav's Facebook Post Helps Missing Elderly Woman Reunite With Her Family

Lal works in a sweet shop and has two young children. He has been emotionally vulnerable since the death of his wife in 2016, they said. The altercation with neighbours triggered him to take the extreme step. While doing so, he live-streamed it on Facebook, a senior police officer said.

While all this was happening, at around 12.50 AM, DCP CyPAD Anyesh Roy received a call alert from Facebook’s US office about a suspicious self-harm live video being posted by a male Facebook user located in Delhi. The alert was generated as part of the coordination framework established between Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection (CyPAD), the Nodal Cyber Unit of Delhi Police and international social media platforms, the police said.