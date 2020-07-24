Manufactured under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal left one and all facepalming as he launched a ‘papad’ brand, Bhabhi ji Papad and talk about its health benefits especially, the hilarious claim that it combats the novel coronavirus. Garnering massive embarrassment for Narendra Modi government, the Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs went on to bragging that the papad contains certain ingredients that help develop antibodies against COVID-19. Also Read - Maharashtra Man Poses as BJP Leader's Personal Assistant to Extort Money from a Doctor, Arrested

While the world is taking the vaccine production very seriously, BJP leaders have only made a joke of themselves with bizarre suggestions and claims of Gangajal, cow urine, Patanjali’s coronil and now Bhabhi ji papad curing the coronavirus pandemic. In video that has now gone viral and broken the Internet, Meghwal is heard boasting about the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan product which “will be very helpful in fighting Coronavirus” he said.

This was enough fodder for the netizens who instantly started a troll fest on Twitter. Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:

The Union Minister launches Bhabhi Ji #Papad claiming that it contains some ingredients that will help in developing antibodies against COVID-19 !!

Papad khao Aatma-nirbhar bano!

*Le Union Minister pic.twitter.com/jbgccmaC2a — Ayushkhandelwal08 (@Ayushk08) July 24, 2020

Oxford University launched “Astrazeneca Covid Vaccine ” to fight #CoronaVirus

BJP Union minister launched “Bhabhi ji Papad” to fight #CoronaVirus Government of India believes & promotes #STUPIDITY pic.twitter.com/7z97ttth8F — Sahin Biswas (@Sahin_Biswas9) July 24, 2020

Bhabhi ji Papad…

Because

All the other actions failed (plate banging, lighting candles etc.) pic.twitter.com/4kOtQ2pGE4 — PRADEEP 🕶️ (@Pradeep_tk) July 24, 2020

Educated n Logical Right Wingers destroying Left wingers peacefully with facts and Logic . Meanwhile BJP Ministers with Papad – pic.twitter.com/ViaaBCylCu — Siddharth Raj (@___SRJ___) July 24, 2020

I don’t know why there is so much intellectual bankruptcy in BJP.

Union minister argument is that Bhabhiji papad’s ingredients will help to develop antibodies in the body

My reaction pic.twitter.com/1fLhHZRa8p — Shubham jha (@g0dr0g3r2) July 24, 2020

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has launched a ‘papad’ brand claiming that it contains some ingredients that help develop antibodies against Covid-19. Le research papers and proof:- pic.twitter.com/wCdgkEnwCZ — Sanskari Guitarist (@Jellyacoustic) July 24, 2020

After seeing the trending of papad #lijjat papad companies be like #papad pic.twitter.com/mnOc2wDTVX — Farhan 🇮🇳 (@eyefarhan) July 24, 2020

When #Papad is trending and that too with the brand name #bhabhiji and you realise it is not from Madhvi Bhide or Angoori Tiwari. pic.twitter.com/52xjm6DIXZ — Anup Nair (@anup_s_nair) July 24, 2020

Do you really think that bhabhiji papad can fight corona virus? pic.twitter.com/8q5QM8Sw2U — devyani makhija (@idevyanimakhija) July 24, 2020

Coronavirus after knowing about Bhabhiji Papad pic.twitter.com/8Jfs7HZvBx — Akbar…… (@Being_Akbar) July 24, 2020

At a time when the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases crossed 12 lakh mark in India, we can’t believe we are having to say this – PAPAD DOES NOT CURE CORONAVIRUS!