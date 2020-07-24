Manufactured under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal left one and all facepalming as he launched a ‘papad’ brand, Bhabhi ji Papad and talk about its health benefits especially, the hilarious claim that it combats the novel coronavirus. Garnering massive embarrassment for Narendra Modi government, the Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs went on to bragging that the papad contains certain ingredients that help develop antibodies against COVID-19. Also Read - Maharashtra Man Poses as BJP Leader's Personal Assistant to Extort Money from a Doctor, Arrested
While the world is taking the vaccine production very seriously, BJP leaders have only made a joke of themselves with bizarre suggestions and claims of Gangajal, cow urine, Patanjali’s coronil and now Bhabhi ji papad curing the coronavirus pandemic. In video that has now gone viral and broken the Internet, Meghwal is heard boasting about the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan product which “will be very helpful in fighting Coronavirus” he said.
This was enough fodder for the netizens who instantly started a troll fest on Twitter. Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:
At a time when the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases crossed 12 lakh mark in India, we can’t believe we are having to say this – PAPAD DOES NOT CURE CORONAVIRUS!