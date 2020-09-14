Amid a sea of fake news circulating on the internet, a news report claiming that cinema halls will re-open across the country from October has going viral on social media platforms. The report states that the Home Ministry has ordered reopening of cinema halls across the country with the strict imposition of Covid-19 guidelines. Also Read - Fact Check: Did Taiwan Really Shoot-Down Chinese Fighter Jet For Violating Its Airspace? Here's The Truth

However, turns out that the Home Ministry has not taken any decision to reopen cinema halls from next month. Also Read - Unlock 4: Gujarat Allows Bus Services at 50% Capacity; Cinema Halls, Pools to Remain Closed

Debunking the fake news, PIB in a tweet wrote, ”Claim: A Media report has claimed that Home Ministry has ordered reopening of cinema halls across the country from 1st October with the imposition of strict regulations.

#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No decision has been taken by @HMOIndia on reopening the cinema halls yet.”

The fake news comes after theatre owners across northern and southern India have urged the government to allow them to reopen cinemas at least by the Dussehra weekend in October. Following the coronavirus outbreak and ensuing lockdown, cinema halls across the country have been shut since March.

However, no decision has been taken yet, and cinema halls, schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions will remain closed until further orders.

Notably, the Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.