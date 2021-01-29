New Delhi: A document is going viral on various social media platforms claiming that the central government has ordered a complete lockdown in the country till January 31, 2021. The message claims that this is being done in order to contain coronavirus cases. Also Read - Lockdown Restrictions Extended in Maharashtra Till February 28 | What's Allowed, What's Not

However, govt’s fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check on this report and found out that the government has made no such announcement. Calling the message fake, PIB asked people to not believe in such unverified messages.

Debunking the fake news, PIB in a tweet wrote, ”Claim: A document is being shared on social media with a claim that the government has ordered a complete #Lockdown in the country till January 31, 2021, to contain #Coronavirus. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No such announcement has been made by the Government of India.”

Check out the tweet:

Claim: A document is being shared on social media with a claim that the government has ordered a complete #Lockdown in the country till January 31, 2021, to contain #Coronavirus.#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No such announcement has been made by the Government of India pic.twitter.com/7m6fAmshbD — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 29, 2021

Earlier today, another fake message was going viral on various social media platforms claiming that the central government has implemented new communication rules for WhatsApp and phone calls. The claim turned out to be fake, and the same message had been shared earlier too during various instances.

The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.