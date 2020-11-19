In the wake of growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country, a lot of fake news and misinformation have surfaced on different social media websites. However, not all that we read on the internet is true and it’s always better to check the facts before believing them. Also Read - Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine 95% Effective, Ready to Seek Emergency Clearance

One such message on WhatsApp is going viral, which claims that a vaccine against coronavirus has been launched in India. The message contains a link and asks readers to download “Vaccine App” to register for vaccination.

However, nothing of this sort has been announced by the government. Refuting such claims on social media, the fact check wing of the Government’s Press Information Bureau said the post is fake and clarified that no coronavirus vaccine has been launched in the country.

Debunking the false claims, PIB wrote, ”A WhatsApp forward is claiming that a ‘Corona Vaccine’ has been launched in India and people have to register for it by downloading a ‘Vaccine App.’ #PIBFactCheck: This Claim is #Fake. No #COVID19 vaccine has been launched in the country yet.”

A #WhatsApp forward is claiming that a 'Corona Vaccine' has been launched in India and people have to register for it by downloading a 'Vaccine App.'#PIBFactCheck: This Claim is #Fake. No #COVID19 vaccine has been launched in the country yet. pic.twitter.com/VCt1tylmHc — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 18, 2020

Presently, India is conducting clinical trials of various Covid-19 vaccines. Bharat Biotech, which is developing India’s indigenous coronavirus vaccine, is planning to launch the vaccine in the second quarter of 2021 if it gets the approval from regulatory authorities.

The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.