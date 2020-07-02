New Delhi: For years, people have been joking about how beer tastes like urine, and you must have too! Now recently, an article about a Budweiser employee pissing into beer tanks for 12 years went crazy viral on social media, shocking beer lovers. Also Read - Chinese Man Sleeps After Drinking 10 Bottles of Beer, Ends up in Hospital With a Ruptured Urinary Bladder

According to the article, an employee named Walter Powell (name changed) revealed that he has been peeing inside the beer tanks for the last 12 years. The reports further mentioned that Walter has only worked in Budweiser Brewery Experience (Fort Collins, CO) and the rest of Budweisers made in other cities are free of piss.

“Is like a Russian Roulette, sometimes when I am with my friends and they ask for Budweiser, I blush and say to myself, poor guys,” Walter was quoted as saying.

However, after verifying the bizarre claim, it turns out that the story was pushed out by a satire website which mentioned at the end of the article that it is fake.

Many seemed to have skipped the end to read the disclaimer which mentions, “This website is a humorous page whose sole purpose is entertainment. The content of Foolish Humor is fiction and does not correspond to reality.”

So, there you go–The news of Budweiser employee pissing into beer tanks for 12 years is FALSE and Budweiser is urine-free!

But seems the damage has already been done as many users fell for the fake news and bombarded Twiter with hilarious memes and jokes:

Did you fall for the fake news too?