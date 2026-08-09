Fact Check: Did Japanese man spend Rs 220 crore to become a dog? Here’s what we know so far

A strange video is circulating on social media and claiming that a young man from Japan has spent a huge amount of money to appear like a dog.

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Fact Check: Did Japanese man spend Rs 220 crore to become a dog? Here’s what we know so far(Photo Credit: X@divyakumaari)

Viral video: The social media platform keeps on buzzing with new viral videos daily, where people tend to share funny encounters from their daily lives, challenging tasks, daring stunts, and unexpected encounters. Every day, a new reel or video captures the internet’s attention, leaving users amused, surprised, or simply curious about what happens next. The videos can get popular due to their humour or their creativity in making a video.

Did Japanese man spend Rs 220 crore to become a dog?

A strange video is circulating on social media and claiming that a young man from Japan has spent a huge amount of money to appear like a dog. The post states that 26-year-old millionaire Jaso has paid 2.2 billion rupees for the transformation. The unusual claim has sparked curiosity and raised eyebrows online, with social media users expressing shock over the alleged amount spent on the bizarre makeover. However, the claims circulating alongside the viral video have not been independently verified.

220 करोड़ खर्च कर बना ‘कुत्ता’! करोड़पति की सनक ने इंटरनेट पर मचाई सनसनी क्या यह इंसान कुत्ता बनकर वापिस इंसान बना पाएगा सोशल मीडिया पर इन दिनों एक ऐसा वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है, जिसे देखकर हर कोई हैरान है। दावा किया जा रहा है कि एक 26 साल के करोड़पति कारोबारी ने खुद… pic.twitter.com/s8AUs7KCkv — संगीता माँझु बिश्नोई (@SangitaBishnoi_) August 8, 2026

How much did the man actually spend on the dog costume?

The post also mentions that the guy has gone through many operations and is said to have become dog-like even in his behavior. These details have not been confirmed by any official sources. The post also makes it clear that the young man has gone to great lengths to change his looks. Now he allegedly lives like a dog after having undergone some operations.

However, another claim about the viral video is also doing the rounds on social media, suggesting that the Japanese man did not spend Rs 220 crore to transform himself into a dog. This claim is misleading. According to the viral claim, the man did not undergo any physical surgery or medical transformation. Instead, he reportedly spent around 2 million Japanese yen, approximately Rs 11–14 lakh, on a highly realistic Border Collie dog costume created by Japanese company Zeppet. The custom-made costume reportedly took around 40 days to complete.

Social media users have reacted differently to the viral claim, with some questioning its authenticity while others criticised the alleged spending. One user wrote, “The claim of spending 220 crore to turn a human into a dog is completely fake! There is no millionaire named Jaso. This is an old story from Japan’s Toco, who had a realistic dog costume made for just ~12-15 lakh. No surgery, biologically impossible.”

Meanwhile, other users focused on the alleged expenditure, calling it a waste of money and questioning why someone would spend such a large amount on a dog costume. The contrasting reactions have further fuelled discussion around the viral video and the claims accompanying it. The claims mentioned in this report have not been independently verified by India.com. The information has been presented based on statements/posts circulating online and should not be treated as confirmed facts unless independently corroborated.