Kolkata: A video is going viral on social media where a group of Muslim men can be seen taking part in a massive roadshow and chants of ‘Islam Zindabad’ can be heard in the background. Madhu Purnima Kishwar, an Indian academician was one of the prominent figures who shared the clip on Twitter with the message ‘In Kolkatta’. Also Read - Fact Check: Viral 'Asur' Idol is Not Modelled After Chinese Prez Xi Jinping, But Inspired From Mongolians

However, it turns out that the procession is not from the streets of West Bengal. If one looks closely at the video, the Bangladesh flag, as well as policemen in uniform from the country, can be spotted in the video.

Kolkata Police also debunked the fake news and clarified that the clip is from Bangladesh and is not from Kolkata as claimed. A case was also registered against Madhu Kishwar for propagating false information.

In a tweet, Kolkata police wrote, ”#FakeNewsAlert A video clip from Bangladesh is being falsely claimed to be from Kolkata. Legal action initiated.”

A video clip from Bangladesh is being falsely claimed to be from Kolkata. Legal action initiated. pic.twitter.com/FcL1LP12Ln — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) November 9, 2020

“We strongly condemn this spreading of fake news. No matter how hard people may try, the secular fabric of West Bengal cannot be destroyed,” Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member and party spokesperson Saugata Roy told HT.

Notably, the same clip had gone viral in August as well and was tweeted by Pakistani-Canadian author Tarek Fatah.

He had tweeted, “This is not Karachi, Kashmir or Kerala. No, this chant of ‘Islam Zindabad’ is being raised in Kolkata, the capital city of #MamataBanerjee-ruled West Bengal!”

After fact-checking, it was revealed that the video had been uploaded three years ago on September 13, 2017, with the title, ”Bangladesh Islami Andolon Bangladesh enclose Myanmar Embassy”.

The video is from a protest rally that took place in the capital city of Dhaka to block the Myanmar Embassy. Here’s the video:

A few days back also, West Bengal police had cleared the air and wrote, ”This video of Bangladesh is being circulated as of West Bengal on WhatsApp. Legal action is being initiated. Efforts for finding out the culprit is going on. Please do not forward the fake video and the mischievous message.”