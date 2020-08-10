New Delhi: Amid the sea of fake news circulating on social media, a letter allegedly written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the recent Ram Temple event in Ayodhya has gone viral on social media. Also Read - 'Don't Discriminate as CM, But Won't Attend Inauguration of Mosque in Ayodhya,' Says Yogi Adityanath

In the viral letter, the PM congratulated Adityanath and his team for their contribution to “Hindu Rashtra” and said that he will be sending Rs 50 crore to him for the early construction of Ram Temple.

The date of issue in the letter is 7 August which also carries the PM’s signature.

However, taking a note of the alleged letter, PIB Fact Check issued a note of clarification and termed it “fake”. In a tweet, PIB noted that no such letter was issued to Adityanath by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Claim: A Facebook user, has posted a letter, allegedly written by PM @narendramodito Chief Minister of #UttarPradesh @myogiadityanath#PIBFactCheck: This letter is #Fake,” it tweeted.

By issuing such a letter, fake news peddlers are only attempting to malign the government and create communal tension.

Here’s what the letter read:

“Let me begin by congratulating you and your team for your precious contribution to Hindu Rashtra. Hindus will always be grateful to you and your team for your honest and steady hard work to accomplish this milestone in the shape of Ram Mandir, which will make a new history for Hindu Rashtra.”

“I wish you and your team the very best for your future Elections 2022 and once again congratulate you for this remarkable accomplishment. …From Prime Minister’s Office, I am sending 50 crores for the early construction of Ram Mandir.”