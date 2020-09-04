The internet has been abuzz with reports that Taiwan has shot-down a Chinese Air Force, Russian-origin Su-35 aircraft because it supposedly violated its airspace. Media reports have also surfaced claiming that Taiwan’s move comes after Chinese PLA aircraft made several incursions into Taiwanese airspace over the last few months. Also Read - 'A Flight to Nowhere': Taiwan Offers Fake Flights for People Who Miss the Thrill of Air Travel | Watch
As claimed by The Jewish Press, the plane crashed in Guangxi, an autonomous coastal region in southern China, bordering Vietnam, after intruding into the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.
It was reported that Taiwan used the US Patriot missile defence system to bring down the Chinese jet. Many videos have been shared on social media showing the jet, immersed in thick smoke and it has also been said that the pilot has been injured in this incident.
Is it real or fake?
Turns out that the news was fake! China has categorically denied that Taiwan has shot down any of its aircraft and said that the fighter jet crashed due to technical glitch.
Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of China in a statement said, ”The Air Force Command pointed out that it strongly condemns such malicious acts by deliberately creating and disseminating false information on the Internet in an attempt to confuse the audience.”
Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence has also rubbished the reports, calling it a ‘malicious act.’
In a press release, issued by the Air Force Command, the statement read, “The Air Force Command solemnly refuted this day that this is false information, and completely untrue. The Air Force Command pointed out that it strongly condemns such malicious acts by deliberately creating and disseminating false and false information on the Internet in an attempt to confuse the audience,”
“The Air Force Command emphasized that in order to maintain airspace security, the headquarters will continue to closely monitor the conditions of the sea and airspace around the Taiwan Strait, and provide the correct information in a timely manner to prevent the spread of fake and false news, and to avoid social unrest, and appeals to people to rest assured,” it added.