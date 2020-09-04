The internet has been abuzz with reports that Taiwan has shot-down a Chinese Air Force, Russian-origin Su-35 aircraft because it supposedly violated its airspace. Media reports have also surfaced claiming that Taiwan’s move comes after Chinese PLA aircraft made several incursions into Taiwanese airspace over the last few months. Also Read - 'A Flight to Nowhere': Taiwan Offers Fake Flights for People Who Miss the Thrill of Air Travel | Watch

As claimed by The Jewish Press, the plane crashed in Guangxi, an autonomous coastal region in southern China, bordering Vietnam, after intruding into the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

It was reported that Taiwan used the US Patriot missile defence system to bring down the Chinese jet. Many videos have been shared on social media showing the jet, immersed in thick smoke and it has also been said that the pilot has been injured in this incident.

Chinese fighter Jet shot down by Taiwan…. Now China will say

It got crashed due to tech glitch or it’s not true pic.twitter.com/DZ6oxHQAmh — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) September 4, 2020

The people Of Taiwan are with India . Taiwan just shot down Chinese SU KAI 35 Fighter jet! The pilot was seriously injured in the crash of the Chinese PLA’s Su Kai 35 fighter jet flying over the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea. Congratulations, @globaltimesnews pic.twitter.com/vAvCXMNHiU — Rohit k Rai (@The_RKR) September 4, 2020

Is it real or fake?

Turns out that the news was fake! China has categorically denied that Taiwan has shot down any of its aircraft and said that the fighter jet crashed due to technical glitch.

#Breaking ⚠️ Fake News on Taiwan shot down Chinese #PLA Su-35. #Taiwan defense department emphasized that rumors on the Internet that "Taiwan shot down the PLA Su-35" are false. Taiwan Air Force condemned the publisher of the rumor for trying to create chaos. pic.twitter.com/BCnhwFoqb4 — Shen Shiwei沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) September 4, 2020

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence has also rubbished the reports, calling it a ‘malicious act.’

In a press release, issued by the Air Force Command, the statement read, “The Air Force Command solemnly refuted this day that this is false information, and completely untrue. The Air Force Command pointed out that it strongly condemns such malicious acts by deliberately creating and disseminating false and false information on the Internet in an attempt to confuse the audience,”

“The Air Force Command emphasized that in order to maintain airspace security, the headquarters will continue to closely monitor the conditions of the sea and airspace around the Taiwan Strait, and provide the correct information in a timely manner to prevent the spread of fake and false news, and to avoid social unrest, and appeals to people to rest assured,” it added.