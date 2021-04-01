New Delhi: Since Wednesday, many users have been receiving WhatsApp messages with the caption ‘Delhi Lockdown guidelines, ‘Mumbai Lockdown guidelines’ , ‘Tamil Nadu lockdown guidelines’ with a PDF file attached to them. Given the fact that Covid-19 cases are rising again in India, the lockdown messages are creating unrest and panic in minds of people. Not just on WhatsApp, many on Twitter too shared posts claiming that a lockdown is going to be implemented in the country from April 1 to April 18, along with a Google drive file. Also Read - FACT CHECK: No, Delhi CM Has Not Announced Any Lockdown. Here's Truth Behind Viral Claim

Here is one such tweet:

Nationwide lockdown guidelines from 1at April to 18 th April 2021 .. https://t.co/eZyAm9l3YO#lockdown #lockdown — Maitrayee ☪️ (@GlamorousSSR) April 1, 2021

However, when users opened the PDF file, there weren’t any guidelines mentioned, but instead this message:

Don’t worry, it’s just a joke

In case you forgot, today is April Fools’ Day 2021 and revellers and pranksters are here with this WhatsApp prank message claiming new lockdown guidelines. Don’t fall for this fake WhatsApp forward and avoid spreading such fake news which can only confuse and stress people in such times of uncertainty. Well, this trend is not new! Ever since states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat started imposing stricter Covid-19 curbs in view of the rising cases, many similar posts have gone viral on social media claiming that a lockdown is likely to happen. Instead of forwarding such fake posts, rely on reliable news source to verify the truth.

CLAIM: Lockdown to be implemented in several metro cities

FACT: It’s just an April Fool’s day prank

Irritated by such April Fool’s day messages, many users complained about the same on Twitter, saying that the topic of lockdown is nothing to joke about.

But this Shit is more annoying, Same file coming in different names ( College Reopen Guidelines.Pdf ) ( New Lockdown Rules.Pdf) pic.twitter.com/5QehoUFAcl — RSK🇮🇳 (@ItsRsk13) April 1, 2021

A rich person's joke is a nightmare for the underprivileged. Please stop circulating 'Lockdown from tomorrow fake guidelines PDFs' on account of April fool's day on social media platforms, RIGHT NOW! — Dolly Aswani (@Veerini1) March 31, 2021

Ok guys….. The first pdf named New Lockdown Guidelines april-fooled me. But you can't keep sending it to every group…. — Arjun 🇮🇳 (@arjun_siva) March 31, 2021

People who share that TN-Lockdown-Guidelines.pdf as an April fool's joke on WhatsApp… pic.twitter.com/T8WLMhIJsP — St_Hill (@St_Hill) April 1, 2021

Whatsapp group 'pranks' with new lockdown guidelines. We have been there, and its not funny guys😬 — Vijayshree (@Vijayshreeeee) April 1, 2021

About April Fool’s Day:

Every year, April 1 is celebrated as April Fool’s Day–an annual custom where people crack jokes, play pranks, and hoaxes with their friends and family. The day is celebrated with jokes and laughter and people look forward to this day as it brings joy and happiness.