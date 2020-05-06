New Delhi: As the Indian government is preparing a mega evacuation plan to bring back around 14,800 Indian nationals stranded in 12 countries from May 7, a lot of misinformation has been doing the rounds on social media. Also Read - 14,800 Stranded Indians, 12 Countries, 64 Flights: Government's Mega Evacuation Plan to Begin From May 7

Notably, a message with links to Google Forms titled ‘Rescue Flights From India’ for Indians stranded abroad, is being shared widely, especially on WhatsApp. The message asks Indians stranded abroad to fill the form to get themselves registered.

However, the information is false as the Indian government has not issued any such forms. People have now been advised not to click on these links and register only through the official Embassy website.

In a tweet, Press Information Bureau made the clarification and wrote, ”Claim:A whatsapp message is circulating with links to Google Forms titled ‘RESCUE FLIGHTS FROM INDIA’, for stranded Indians. #PIBFactCheck: Indian Govt has not issued any such forms. It’s advised not to click on these links & to register only through the official Embassy website.”

Notably, the government would operate 64 special flights to repatriate Indians from 12 countries —the UAE, the UK, the US, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.

Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express would operate these special flights from May 7 to 13. The government is expected to run more repatriation flights after May 13.

This is said to be Independent India’s largest repatriation mission to bring back its citizens stranded abroad due to COVID-19 pandemic.