New Delhi: A lot of misinformation and fake news has flooded social media ever since coronavirus hit India. Now, a message claiming that the government will provide job opportunities to unemployed citizens, is going viral on WhatsApp. Also Read - Fact Check: Is The Govt Providing Free Internet to All Students For Online Classes? Here's The Truth

The message claims that this is being done in the wake of rising unemployment in the country and citizens can earn up to Rs 1000-2000 per day, from the comfort of their homes. The message also asks users to click on a link to register online and mentions that the last date is October 20.

However, no such announcement has been made by the government and the website mentioned in the viral message is fake.

Debunking the fake news, PIB in a tweet wrote, ”Claim: – In a message on #Whatsapp, it is being claimed that in view of rising unemployment, on this Navratri, the central government will give job opportunity to the unemployed.

#PIBFactCheck: – This claim is fake. No such announcement has been made by the Central Government.”

The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.

The government has also time and again, urged people not to share such unconfirmed reports and trust only reliable sources.