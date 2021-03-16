New Delhi: A lot of misinformation and fake news has flooded social media ever since coronavirus hit India. However, not all that we read on the internet is true and it’s always better to check the facts before believing them. One such message is going viral on social media platforms which claims that all the trains operated by the Indian Railways will be cancelled till March 31. The message also carries a screenshot of a TV News alert. Needless to say, all those people who have already booked their railway tickets for are in a state of confusion and panic. Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: Platform Ticket Rates Hiked. Check Price Details Here

However, the Indian Railways has announced no such thing. The viral screenshot is of March 2020, when the trains were cancelled in the wake of coronavirus. Debunking the fake news, PIB wrote, ”It is being claimed in a news that all the trains have been canceled till 31 March. #PIBFactCheck : This news is old. @RailMinIndia has not taken this decision to cancel trains till 31 March 2021. This old news is being shared in the wrong context.”

एक खबर में दावा किया जा रहा है कि 31 मार्च तक सभी ट्रेनें रद्द कर दी गई हैं। #PIBFactCheck: यह खबर पुरानी है। @RailMinIndia ने 31 मार्च, 2021 तक ट्रेन रद्द करने का यह फैसला नहीं लिया है। इस पुरानी खबर को गलत संदर्भ में साझा किया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/YcZ8Za9Vj1 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 15, 2021

Last year, the Indian Railways had cancelled all passenger trains on March 22, the day of Janta Curfew. Suburban services in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Secunderabad were also reduced to minimal levels.

The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.