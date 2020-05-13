New Delhi: Amid a sea of fake news circulating on social media, some Twitter users have now claimed that the Twitter name of Union Territory of Ladakh has been changed to Gilgit-Baltistan, Ladakh (U.T). Also Read - You Will Want to Visit Ladakh After Listening to Travel Blogger Ami Bhat Share Her Experience

On Tuesday, many Twitter users shared a screenshot of a page ‘Gilgit-Baltistan, Ladakh (U.T), India’, claiming it to be an official page of UT Ladakh. As the screenshots went viral, the account instantly gained a lot of followers. At the time of writing this story, the page has 3 tweets and about 32.9K Followers.

However, this Twitter handle is fake. Neither does it have any blue tick, nor the account is being followed by any other official pages of the Indian administration.

Issuing a clarification about the same, Press Information Bureau (PIB) alerted users about the fake account and tagged two official handles of the Ladakh administration.

The tweet reads, ”Claim: A twitter handle @GB_Ladakh_India claims to be the official account of “Gilgit-Baltistan, Ladakh, UT, India” #PIBFactCheck: It is a #Fake handle. Union Territory of Ladakh has only 2 official Twitter handles ie @DIPR_Leh& @InformationDep4.”

Claim: A twitter handle @GB_Ladakh_India claims to be official account of "Gilgit-Baltistan, Ladakh, UT, India"#PIBFactCheck: It is a #Fake handle. Union Territory of Ladakh has only 2 official Twitter handles ie @DIPR_Leh & @InformationDep4.

Follow them for official updates pic.twitter.com/sKzK6xvpIC — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 13, 2020

Ministry of Home Affairs also issued a similar clarification, and asked users to beware of imposters.

“Kindly follow @DIPR_Leh & @InformationDep4 for official updates on UT of Ladakh. There is NO other official account of Govt. of UT of Ladakh. BEWARE OF IMPOSTERS,” said a tweet from the ministry spokesperson.

Kindly follow @DIPR_Leh & @InformationDep4 for official updates on UT of Ladakh. There is NO other official account of Govt. of UT of Ladakh. BEWARE OF IMPOSTERS. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia https://t.co/LR6MdiED9M — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 13, 2020

So, there are only two official Twitter handles of the Ladakh administration: @DIPR_Leh and @InformationDep4 and any other account claiming otherwise is fake!