New Delhi: The ongoing protest of the farmers against the three new agriculture laws has entered the 16th day with farm unions preparing for the intensification of their agitation across the country. Amid the chaos, a video is going viral on social media which claims that the Indian Army has been called in to deal with the protests. Also Read - Amritsar Eatery Starts Langar Service For Farmers at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Border, Will Provide Meals Till Protests Are Over

However, the government hasn’t taken any such decision. The government’s fact-checking arm, PIB dubbed the video as fake and clarified that the viral clip is just random footage of regular movement of troops, which has no connection with the farmers’ protest.

Debunking the claims, PIB in a tweet wrote, ”In a video viral on social media, it is being claimed that the army has been called in, seeing the farmers’ demonstrations in Delhi. #PIBFactCheck : This claim is fake. This is a video of regular movement of troops and any association with the peasant demonstration is malicious and incorrect”.

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल एक वीडियो में दावा किया जा रहा है कि दिल्ली में किसानों के प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए, सेना को बुलाया गया है।#PIBFactCheck: यह दावा फर्जी है। यह सैनिकों की नियमित आवाजाही का एक वीडियो है और किसान प्रदर्शन के साथ इसका कोई भी सम्बंध दुर्भावनापूर्ण और गलत है। pic.twitter.com/R2ZX69otHt — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 11, 2020

Meanwhile, considering the rampant spread of fake news, PIB has invited people to send their queries, so that fake news can be verified. PIB tweeted, ”With the help of #PIBFactCheck, let’s follow the path of factual information and clear the air of confusion. If you have any query related to the Govt. of India send it to us on our WhatsApp number at +91 8799711259 and we will verify it”.

The government has time and again warned people about such misinformation and asked them to only believe trusted sources.