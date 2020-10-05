New Delhi: A lot of misinformation and fake news has flooded social media ever since coronavirus hit India and not everything we read on the internet is true. Also Read - Fact Check: Has Modi Govt Withdrawn Dearness Allowance Cut Order? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Post

Now, a YouTube video claiming that the government is giving a cash amount of Rs 3,000 in the accounts of all under the Pradhan Mantri Mandhan Yojana, has gone viral on social media platforms. However, no such announcement has been made by the government and the video is misleading.

Debunking the fake news, PIB in a tweet wrote, ”Claim: In a #YouTube video, it is being claimed that the central government is giving cash amount of 3000 rupees per month in the accounts of all under the Pradhan Mantri Mandhan Yojana.

#PIBFactCheck: This claim is fake. The central government is not paying 3000 rupees per month under any such scheme”.

दावा: एक #YouTube वीडियो में यह दावा किया जा रहा है कि केंद्र सरकार प्रधानमंत्री मानधन योजना के तहत सभी के खातों में प्रति माह 3000 रुपए की नगद राशि दे रही है।#PIBFactCheck: यह दावा फ़र्ज़ी है। केंद्र सरकार ऐसी किसी योजना के तहत प्रति माह 3000 रुपए नहीं दे रही है। pic.twitter.com/ZwcFRNfijt — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 5, 2020

The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet.

It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.