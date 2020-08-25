Recently, a post claiming that the Centre is planning to provide free android smartphones to students amid Covid-19 is going viral on social media platforms. The post claims that since the education of students has been affected due to the lockdown in wake of the pandemic, the government is helping students by giving them free smartphones. Also Read - Fact Check: No, Railways Has no Plans to Cease Salaries, Pensions in 2020-21

Further, it also reasons that because the education of students has been affected due to the closure of schools and colleges, the government is giving smartphones to all students so that they can attend online classes and complete their studies. This message also has a link asking students to register on it.

However, the government hasn’t made any such proposal and the viral post is fake. PIB Fact check debunked the fake news and said that the Centre has not made any such announcement.

It also would not be advisable to click on the link as it could well steal data from you.

The government has time and again warned people about such misinformation and asked them to only believe trusted sources.