New Delhi: In the sea of fake news circulating on social media, a WhatsApp message claiming that the government has approved and started giving free Rs 2000 relief fund to each citizen has gone viral. The message contains a website URL and asks readers to click the link to claim the amount. Also Read - Fact Check: Did a Budweiser Employee Really Urinate in The Beer Tanks For 12 Years? Here's the Truth

It reads, “The Government has finally approved and has started giving out free Rs.2,000 Relief Funds to each citizen. Below is how to claim and get yours credit Instantly as I have just did now https://bit.ly/india-relief Note: You can only claim and get credited once and it is also limited so get your now Instantly (sic)”

However, turns out that the message is fake and the link is a clickbait and the message is fake. India.Com checked out the link and when opened, it directs to another suspicious website: https://india-relief-funds.blogspot.com/.

Notably, government portals normally end with ‘nic.in’ or ‘gov.in’. In this case, the domain of this website is different from the website domain of government sites.

PIB too debunked the false news in a tweet and wrote, Claim- A WhatsApp viral message claims that Government has approved and started giving out free Rs 2000 relief fund to each citizen.

PIB also urged people to beware of such fraudulent websites and WhatsApp forwards.

Claim- A whatsapp viral message claims that Government has approved and started giving out free Rs 2000 relief fund to each citizen.#PIBFactcheck: #Fake. The fraud link given is a Clickbait. Beware of such Fraudulent websites and whatsapp forwards. pic.twitter.com/6JWIx8AIDe — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 2, 2020

The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet.

It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.