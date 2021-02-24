A message is going viral on various social media platforms claiming that a website called ‘Pradhan Mantri Yojana Loan’, is offering a loan up to Rs 1 to 2 lakh to start a new business. The website claims that if people need money to start a new business venture, they can avail the benefits of this scheme announced by PM Modi, and the online application can be completed sitting at home. The website is also asking for personal information and bank account details to acquire the loan. Also Read - Attention! This Fake Loan Website is Luring Indians, App Removed From Google Play Store
However, govt’s fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check on this report and found out that the government has made no such announcement. It added that the website is fake and the government has nothing to do with it.
Debunking the fake news, PIB tweeted in Hindi.,”Claim: – On a website it is being claimed that under ‘Pradhan Mantri Yojana’, a consumer can apply for a loan of up to 1 – 2 lakh rupees. #PIBFactcheck: – This website is fake. No website like ‘Pradhan Mantri Yojana Loan’ is being run by the central government,”
The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.
Meanwhile, considering the rampant spread of fake news, PIB has invited people to send their queries, so that fake news can be verified. The government has time and again warned people about such misinformation and asked them to only believe trusted sources. Not all that we read on the internet is true and it’s always better to check the facts before believing them.