New Delhi: A message is going viral on various social media platforms claiming that the central government has implemented new communication rules for WhatsApp and phone calls. The message claims that the Government of India is monitoring all forms of online and telephonic communications and asked people to not forward messages related to politics, religion or government. Also Read - Fact Check: Is Modi Govt Giving Rs 3800 as Unemployment Allowance to Jobless Citizens? Here's The Truth

The message further warns that the government will check all phone calls and even social media forums like Facebook and Twitter would be monitored. If the rules are not followed, the person could even be arrested without any warrant.

However, govt’s fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check on this report and found out that the government has made no such announcement. The claim is fake and the same message has been shared earlier too during various instances. The same misleading message had gone viral in April 2020 also, during the nationwide lock down, triggering panic among citizens.

Debunking the fake news, PIB in a tweet wrote, ”Claim: In a Whatsapp message, it is being claimed that the central government has implemented new communication rules for WhatsApp and phone calls. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is fake The central government has not announced any such implementation of new communication rules in relation to WhatsApp and phone calls.”

Check the tweet here:

The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.